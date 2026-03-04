House Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Tony Gonzales over allegations of affair with aide who died by suicide

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it is launching an investigation into allegations that GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas had an affair with an aide who later died by suicide.

The announcement came a day after the Texas primaries. Gonzales was forced into a May runoff against Brandon Herrera. Herrera has also called on Gonzales to resign his seat.

Gonzales has denied the affair with the aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, and claims he's being extorted by her husband.

The House Ethics Committee said it would be investigating whether Gonzales "violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of his duties or the discharge of his responsibilities, with respect to allegations that he may have: (1) engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office; and/or (2) discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

The committee said it would announce the members of the panel investigating Gonzales once they've been selected.

Gonzales has been facing calls to resign by both Democrats and some Republicans, and even House Speaker Mike Johnson called the allegations "detestable." But Johnson's slim majority makes it difficult for him to lose a single member.

Santos-Aviles' text messages to a colleague revealing the affair were disclosed last month.

"I had affair with our boss and I'm fine," she wrote. Other text exchanges between Santos-Aviles and Gonzales were revealed in which she told him "this is going too far boss" after he asked for a "sexy pic."

Santos-Aviles died in September after lighting herself on fire, according to a Uvalde police report. According to a police report released last month, Santos-Aviles was conscious when police arrived that night and told police "my god, I don't wanna die."

Santos-Aviles was married and had a son. Gonzales is married and is the father of six children.

CBS News has reached out to Gonzales for comment.