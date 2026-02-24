Johnson says of Rep. Gonzales' alleged affair with staffer: "We're trying to sort it out"

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the allegations against GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales regarding an affair with a staffer who later died by suicide "detestable," but he says "we're trying to sort it out."

"My understanding is he's denied a lot of this, and we're trying to sort it out," Johnson told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview ahead of President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. "Now, it has been reported that the Office of Congressional Conduct is investigating this, and has been for some time. And what we do here is we allow all the facts to play out."

Months before her death, the aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, revealed the alleged affair with the Texas congressman in a text message to a colleague that was published last week. Other text exchanges between Santos-Aviles and Gonzales that came to light Monday showed Gonzales asking Santos-Aviles for a "sexy pic" and contained other sexual banter.

Gonzales faces several challengers in the March 3 Republican primary, and last week, he accused one of his challengers of spreading the affair allegations. Gonzales was endorsed by the GOP campaign arm, but Johnson noted Tuesday that was "before any of this came up."

"Of course, he's an incumbent," Johnson told Dokoupil. "We've made an endorsement of Tony Gonzales back in the fall — before any of this came up. The allegations are — I mean, it's detestable what is being alleged."

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after lighting herself on fire, according to an autopsy report. She was married and has an 8-year-old son.

Gonzales has previously denied having an affair, and he alleges he is being extorted by Santos-Aviles' widower. Gonzales is married and has six children.

He insisted Tuesday that he would not resign, despite calls from some within his own party. He and Johnson met Tuesday after Johnson spoke to Dokoupil.

"I will not resign, I work every day for the people of Texas," Gonzales told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday. "There will be an opportunity for all the details and the facts to come out. What you've seen are not all the facts."