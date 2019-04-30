2019 Tony Awards nominations: Full list of nominees

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King along with Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth and Tony-nominated "Hamilton"alum Brandon Victor Dixon revealed the nominees in the top eight categories for the 73rd annual Tony Awards Tuesday morning.

"The Ferryman" leads in the top categories for plays scoring nominations for best play, best actor in a play and best actress in a play for stars Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly. Jez Butterworth's critically-acclaimed three-and-half-hour drama set in Northern Ireland in 1981 centers on a farmer who was previously a member of the Irish Republican Army.

Meanwhile "Hadestown" and "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," earned the most nominations in the biggest musical categories including best musical, best actor for Derrick Baskin's role in "Ain't Too Proud" and best actress for Eva Noblezada's turn in "Hadestown."

Of the 34 shows eligible for Tonys this season, 21 are plays and just 13 are musicals despite concern in the industry that blockbuster musicals are taking over Broadway.

The Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live from the Radio City Music Hall on CBS, on Sunday, June 9, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay).

BEST PLAY



Choir Boy

The Ferryman

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ink

What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST MUSICAL



Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations



Beetlejuice



Hadestown



The Prom



Tootsie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY



Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY



Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Arthur Miller's All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Check back at 9:00 a.m. ET for the full list of nominees