2019 Tony Awards nominations: Full list of nominees

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King along with Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth and Tony-nominated "Hamilton"alum Brandon Victor Dixon revealed the nominees in the top eight categories for the 73rd annual Tony Awards Tuesday morning.
"The Ferryman" leads in the top categories for plays scoring nominations for best play, best actor in a play and best actress in a play for stars Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly. Jez Butterworth's critically-acclaimed three-and-half-hour drama set in Northern Ireland in 1981 centers on a farmer who was previously a member of the Irish Republican Army.
Meanwhile "Hadestown" and "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," earned the most nominations in the biggest musical categories including best musical, best actor for Derrick Baskin's role in "Ain't Too Proud" and best actress for Eva Noblezada's turn in "Hadestown."
Of the 34 shows eligible for Tonys this season, 21 are plays and just 13 are musicals despite concern in the industry that blockbuster musicals are taking over Broadway.
The Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live from the Radio City Music Hall on CBS, on Sunday, June 9, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay).
BEST PLAY
- Choir Boy
- The Ferryman
- Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Ink
- What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST MUSICAL
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Beetlejuice
- Hadestown
- The Prom
- Tootsie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
- Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
- Bryan Cranston, Network
- Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Adam Driver, Burn This
- Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
- Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
- Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
- Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
- Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
- Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
- Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
- Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
- Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
- Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Santino Fontana, Tootsie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
- Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
- Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
- Beth Leavel, The Prom
- Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
- Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
- Arthur Miller's All My Sons
- The Boys in the Band
- Burn This
- Torch Song
- The Waverly Gallery
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
- Kiss Me, Kate
- Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
