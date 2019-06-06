How to watch the 2019 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is Sunday. James Corden of "The Late Late Show" will host the Tony Awards for a second time on CBS.

While the show will feature appearances by big names like Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Samuel L. Jackson, Lucy Liu and other stars of the stage and screen, Corden said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday that his parents will also be in the program. "We've just got to get them out working, you know?" he joked.

There will be performances from the nominees for best musical — "Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations," "Beetlejuice," "Hadestown," "The Prom" and "Tootsie" — and best revival of a musical, "Kiss Me, Kate" and "Oklahoma!" The show will also have performances from "The Cher Show," which was nominated in three categories, and "Choir Boy," which received four nominations, including for best play.

Corden has called the Tonys the best of all the awards shows. "Most award shows are groups of millionaires giving each other gold statues, and that's really it, like that is it," Corden said on "CBS This Morning." "Whereas here is a show where all of these incredible casts — people are paying two, three, four hundred dollars a ticket sometimes for some of these shows — and they're going to perform right there big moments from their shows all night, and you don't have to leave your living room to watch them."

How to watch the Tony Awards

Time: 8 to 11 p.m. ET/PT

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2019

Where: Radio City Music Hall in New York City

On TV: Your local CBS station

Live stream: CBS All Access will be streaming the show. You can also stream it on fuboTV – start a free trial. ET Live's red carpet coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET.