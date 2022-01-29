Tom Brady plans to retire from NFL after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady plans to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons, according to a report by ESPN. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora confirmed that an official announcement could come as early as Monday.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, told CBS News in a statement Saturday, "without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

The 44-year old quarterback was drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots, where he played for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls. In 2020, Brady announced that he was leaving the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly afterwards.

Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers is all smiles before the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 23, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his first season with his new team, Brady delivered Tampa Bay its second ever Super Bowl win. The quarterback was also named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career.

Tampa Bay was eliminated in the division round of the playoffs this season, but Brady still had a record-setting year. In October, he became the first quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.