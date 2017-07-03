Tom Brady addresses wife Gisele Bündchen's concussion claims

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has answered questions for the first time about possible concussions in his past.

His wife, retired supermodel Gisele Bündchen, told "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose in May that her husband had suffered concussions.

The NFL pushed back against the claim.

But, in an ESPN interview that aired Sunday, the five-time Super Bowl champion did not dismiss his wife's statement.

"I mean, she just -- she's there every day. I mean, we go to bed you know, in the same bed every night, so I think she's -- she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows, you know, when I get hit," Brady said of Bündchen.

"He had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about -- but he does have concussions. And he's, I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through," Bündchen said in her "CBS This Morning" interview.

Brady has never been officially sidelined by a concussion, but Bündchen's comments were taken seriously –- and investigated by the NFL's front office, reports CBS News' Jeff Glor.

"We do not have any records that indicate that Tom suffered any kind of concussion," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in May.

In today's NFL, teams that fail to remove players with suspected head trauma could be fined of hundreds of thousands of dollars and a loss of draft picks.

"She'll support me as long as I continue to want to play. She's just like my mom, I mean the two of them together sitting next to each other in the suite watching me get hit all day, I'm sure it's not fun," Brady said of his wife in Sunday's interview.

