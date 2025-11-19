What are today's mortgage interest rates: November 19, 2025?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage interest rates have dropped significantly from where they were in January 2025.

If you find yourself more frequently visiting online real estate websites to see what new listings are being posted, you may also be contemplating your exact price range and budget. This is a critical part of the homebuying process and one that, unfortunately, has been problematic for buyers in recent years due to a combination of inflation and higher interest rates, the latter of which negatively impacted the mortgage rate climate specifically.

But mortgage interest rates are on the decline again following a series of Federal Reserve rate cuts issued over the past year or so. And, average rates here are down by around a full percentage point just from where they began in January 2025, offering many buyers a new, affordable way to re-enter the market. So, in November 2025, rates here could be worth monitoring again and, for some, even worth locking one in before they have a chance to rise again.

So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of November 19, 2025? Below, we'll detail everything buyers (and owners hoping to refinance) need to know right now to make an informed decision.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.12% as of November 19, 2025, according to Zillow. The average rate on a 15-year term is 5.37% now, dropping slightly from the 5.50% rate it was found at in recent days. For context, the average rate on a 30-year term was over 7% in January, so today's 6.12% could be low enough to justify taking action, especially as the likelihood of a December Fed rate cut continues to wane.

Take the time, then, to calculate your monthly payment costs using today's average rate to see if it's now low enough to continue your homebuying journey.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.78%, as of November 19, 2025, according to Zillow. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 15-year term, however, is significantly lower at just 5.76% now. While today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate will only be helpful for a relatively small number of homeowners right now, the 15-year one may be worth exploring further.

Not only will owners with 30-year mortgages save significant sums of interest by refinancing into the lower rate, but they will also expedite their payoff timeline. At the same time, the condensed timeframe will mean larger monthly payments than they would otherwise have with a 30-year mortgage. So that will need to be weighed carefully to ensure affordability.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.12% as of November 19, 2025, and 5.37% for a 15-year term. It's 6.78% for a 30-year refinance rate and 5.76% for a 15-year refinance rate. All of these rates are significantly lower than they were in recent years, meaning that today may be the day to start shopping for lenders and rates. Just be sure to calculate your costs as accurately as possible and don't forget about closing costs, which will need to either be rolled into your overall mortgage loan or paid upfront.