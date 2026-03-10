What are today's mortgage interest rates: March 10, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With an unemployment report showing a rise in the rate last week and a new inflation report set to be released on Wednesday, there are plenty of questions surrounding the interest rate climate right now. Add in a Federal Reserve meeting set for March 17 and March 18, in which the future of interest rate cuts is expected to be addressed, and borrowers looking to purchase a home or refinance their current one have much to consider. At the same time, mortgage interest rates may already be low enough to support borrowing activity, particularly compared to where they sat just a year or two ago.

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year purchase term in early March 2025 was 6.63% according to historical FreddieMac data. And it was 6.88% in March 2024. In March 2026, however, there are multiple options available under 6%, and qualified borrowers may even be able to find rates closer to 5%, whether they're buying or refinancing an existing property. To better understand the value of taking action now, however, it helps to know where mortgage interest rates actually stand today, as of March 10, 2026. That's what we'll break down below.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.87% as of March 10, 2026, according to Zillow. The average rate on a 15-year purchase is now 5.50%. If these rate offers appear compelling now, then it could be worth considering acting and adding mortgage interest points.

These points are fees borrowers pay lenders in exchange for a lower interest rate. One point is often equivalent to 25 basis points, while two are worth 50 basis points and so on. Mortgage points often cap out at 1% off the prevailing interest rate, though this will vary depending on the lender. Still, if it makes the difference between locking a rate and having to wait for rates to fall further in the future, it could be a smart move to make.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year term is 6.40% as of March 10, 2026, according to Zillow. The median refi rate on a 15-year term is 5.51%. So, if you have a mortgage rate that's a full point higher than these options, many experts would recommend taking action now.

That said, there could be a viable argument to be made for those who can secure a rate that's even half a percentage point lower than their existing one. Crunch the potential savings, then, to see which category you may fall into. And don't discount the refinancing closing costs required here, as they could significantly impact the potential savings you'd otherwise secure with the lower rate.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.87% and 5.50% for a 15-year term, as of March 10, 2026. The median mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year term, meanwhile, is now 6.40%, and its 5.51% for 15-year alternatives. Remember, however, that these averages are according to Zillow, so you may see listed rates online that are both slightly higher and lower. Take the time to compare all of your options carefully, then, to ensure that the rate and lender you ultimately choose is the right one for you.