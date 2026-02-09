What are today's mortgage interest rates: February 9, 2026?

Mortgage interest rates have remained stable in recent weeks. HannamariaH/Getty Images

This February could be a smart time for homebuyers and owners hoping to refinance to explore their mortgage rate options. For starters, there's no Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this month to impact the mortgage rate climate one way or another. Unemployment data, which can have an impact, is also delayed. And inflation, while still sticky, has remained stable in recent months. So stability here can translate into stability in the mortgage rate environment, which is welcome after the stark ups and downs this space has experienced since the start of the decade.

The good news is that mortgage interest rates, overall, declined in 2025, and they've stayed near that 2022 level for the opening weeks of 2026, too. So rates here may already be low enough to justify acting, and this February, they're unlikely to change so dramatically that it's worth delaying an application. So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of February 9, 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage as of February 9, 2026, is 5.99%, according to Zillow, precisely where it has sat for much of the last month. The average mortgage interest rate on a 15-year mortgage is now 5.37%, also approximately what it has been for much of 2026. While these are not as low as what would have been offered a few years ago, they're still competitive and in line with historic averages.

But with rates here largely unmoved in recent weeks, buyers should use this stability to thoroughly shop for rates and lenders online now. With little to impact the rate climate currently, buyers may be able to establish a more accurate baseline by shopping around now, versus waiting for the economy to evolve again in the months to come.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year term is 6.80% as of February 9, 2026, based on Zillow data. The average mortgage refi rate on a 15-year alternative is now 5.52%, which is a bit lower than it had been earlier in the month.

And while the 30-year refinance rate may only be applicable to a small number of current homeowners, the 15-year option can be worth exploring for those who have minimal home balances or want to reduce their payoff timeline. While condensing your mortgage term may result in larger monthly payments, the interest savings and the ability to become debt-free much sooner could be worthy trade-offs.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage as of February 9, 2026, is 5.99% and just 5.37% for 15-year options. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year term is currently 6.80% and 5.52% for 15-year options. All four of these rates are about what they've been in recent weeks and, more importantly, are unlikely to change drastically in the weeks ahead, giving homebuyers and homeowners a timely opportunity to research their options without having to worry about pending volatility.