Jobs report this week will be delayed by government shutdown, Labor Department says

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

The Department of Labor won't issue its report on U.S. hiring in January on Friday as planned because of the partial government shutdown.

"The Employment Situation release for January 2026 will not be released as scheduled on Friday, February 6, 2026. The release will be rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding," a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unit that compiles the monthly unemployment report, told CBS News in an email. 

The disruption in jobs data comes amid questions about the strength of the labor market, with large corporations such as Amazon and UPS announcing major job cuts in recent weeks. 

At the same time, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting last month, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell citing an improvement in the unemployment rate and a pickup in economic growth. 

The interruption in hiring figures follows major delays in official federal economic data last fall, when a 43-day shutdown pushed back releases of the monthly Consumer Price Index and labor market reports.

Edited by Alain Sherter

