What are today's mortgage interest rates: February 11, 2026?

Mortgage interest rates have certainly seen a lot of movement over the past few years. At the start of the decade, qualified buyers could lock in rates comfortably under 4%, but that changed in the years that followed, thanks to high inflation and elevated interest rates designed to cool it. But that dynamic reversed itself again in 2025 as the Federal Reserve issued multiple rate cuts and mortgage interest rates subsequently declined to their lowest level since 2022.

At the start of 2026, however, movement here has been limited. The Fed kept rates frozen at its January meeting and doesn't have another meeting on the calendar again until March. New unemployment data released Wednesday is also likely to do little to move rates up or down. Against this backdrop, then, buyers and owners looking to refinance may find now to be a stable time to explore their current rate options. With a little time spent researching and shopping for lenders, they may find that today's rates are already low enough to justify an application.

So, what are today's mortgage purchase and refinance interest rates, as of February 11, 2026? That's what we'll break down below.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.87% as of February 11, 2026, according to Zillow. That's a bit lower than the 5.99% this rate has been sitting at for much of 2026 and could be low enough for homebuyers to take advantage of now. The average mortgage interest rate on a 15-year mortgage, meanwhile, is now 5.37%.

With these being averages, however, buyers may be able to find rates between half a percentage point and a full percentage point lower by shopping around online now. And with online marketplaces listing rates, lenders and terms all in one place, it's arguably easier than ever to do just that.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.87% as of February 11, 2026, according to Zillow, which is higher than it has been in recent days and weeks. The average mortgage refi rate on a 15-year mortgage is currently 5.74%, also a bit higher than where it has sat in recent weeks. Still, if you're a homeowner with a rate over 7% now and don't mind potentially bigger payments in exchange for a quicker payoff timeline, the 15-year option could be worth investigating further now.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.87% now and 5.37% for a 15-year alternative. The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is now 6.87% and 5.74% for 15-year options. With three of these four comfortably under 6%, then, now could be a smart time to consider your rate options. Consider speaking with a lender who can answer your questions and help you best determine your next steps.