What are today's mortgage interest rates: April 24, 2026?

Understanding the current rate landscape is crucial if you want to lock in the best mortgage loan rate right now. MicroStockHub/Getty Images

The mortgage rate dips that may have seemed like brief but temporary reprieves just a few weeks ago are starting to look more like a trend. The 30-year mortgage rate, for example, has officially dropped below 6.20%, a level that felt out of reach during the volatile stretch that kicked off this month, when tariff-driven market chaos was pushing borrowing costs higher by the day. The shift reflects a broader cooling in Treasury yields as trade tensions have shown early signs of thawing, and it's the kind of sustained movement that tends to get sidelined buyers back in the conversation.

That said, the path forward for mortgage rates is anything but guaranteed. While the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet this month, it has signaled it remains in no hurry to cut rates, and ongoing uncertainty around trade policy means that what the bond market gives, it can take back quickly. For buyers and homeowners considering a refinance, the window that appears to be opening right now may not stay open long.

So, before deciding whether to act or wait, it helps to know exactly where rates stand. Here's the full picture for today, April 24, 2026.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year loan is 6.13% as of April 24, 2026. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.63%. Both figures represent notable improvements from earlier this month, and the 15-year mortgage rate in particular is approaching a level that could make a real difference for buyers with the financial flexibility to take on a shorter loan term.

The gap between the two loan types is worth noting. At half a percentage point apart, buyers who can manage the higher monthly payment on a 15-year loan stand to save considerably on total interest over the life of the loan. Still, these are just the averages, and your rate offer will hinge on factors like your credit score, down payment size and debt-to-income ratio. In turn, comparing quotes from several lenders before committing remains one of the most effective ways to make sure you're not paying more than you have to.

Learn more about your current mortgage rate options here.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.53% as of April 24, 2026. The average rate on a 15-year refinance is 5.64%. The continued downward movement on both figures makes this one of the more compelling refinance environments in recent months, especially for homeowners who closed on their loans when rates were pushing 7% or higher.

For those borrowers, today's 15-year refinance rate could represent a meaningful opportunity to reduce both their monthly payment and the total cost of their loan. Before moving forward, though, it's worth doing the math carefully. Closing costs can eat into your savings in the short term, so calculating your break-even point — the number of months it takes for your monthly savings to offset what you spent to refinance — is an essential first step. If you plan to stay in your home well beyond that threshold, refinancing at today's rates could make a lot of financial sense.

The bottom line

The average 30-year mortgage rate is 6.13%, and the average 15-year mortgage rate is 5.63% as of April 24, 2026. On the refinance side, the 30-year average stands at 6.53%, and the 15-year average is 5.64%. Rates have fallen steadily over the past few weeks, and the current environment is meaningfully better than what buyers and refinancers were facing at the start of the month. Whether that improvement holds will depend on how trade negotiations develop and whether the Fed's posture shifts in the weeks ahead. For now, those who've been waiting for conditions to improve have more reason than they've had in a while to take a closer look — and exploring current lender offers is the best place to start.