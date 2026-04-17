What are today's mortgage interest rates: April 17, 2026?

Homebuyers and owners looking to refinance should start the process by shopping around for low mortgage interest rates. carlofranco/Getty Images

With a Federal Reserve meeting looming later in April and discussions there about the future of interest rate policy, borrowers looking to secure a below-average mortgage interest rate may be tempted to wait to see what happens before making a move. And if a rate cut was likely for that meeting, that would typically be the strategic position to take.

But, right now, the chances of a Fed rate cut look incredibly low (less than 2% according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool). Even if the central bank elects to keep rates frozen at its meeting on April 28 and 29, comments made by officials could still cause rates to rise. Lenders, knowing this reality, may even increase their rate offers in anticipation. So waiting a few more weeks likely won't benefit homebuyers or owners looking to refinance now.

At the same time, borrowers may not necessarily have to wait to find a rate that fits their budget. After rising in March, rates here have stabilized in the first of April, and they're still noticeably less expensive than they were at similar points in 2025 and 2024. To better determine their next steps, it helps borrowers to know where mortgage interest rates stand right now, as of April 17, 2026. That's what we'll break down below.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.12% as of April 17, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage rate on a 15-year term is 5.50%. Rates on both terms haven't seen much movement in recent days, allowing borrowers to shop around with confidence as they establish a baseline of rates and lenders to compare against.

Remember, too, that these are rates from one source. And, traditionally, shopping around has been shown to result in a rate that's around half a percentage point or greater below average. In other words, if these averages are close to what you need to support a purchase, but not quite low enough, consider shopping around now, as you may still be able to find a rate that fits your budget.

Shop for mortgage rates and lenders online today.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.83% as of April 17, 2026, according to Zillow. The average refinance rate on a 15-year term is 5.50%, matching the same rate and term length for homebuyers. While the 30-year refinance rate may not be cost-effective for many homebuyers now, especially those who purchased a home in the ultra-low rate climate at the start of the decade, the 15-year option may be worth looking into. Not only will borrowers save on long-term interest costs, but they'll also get to the debt-free finish line much earlier.

That said, a condensed payoff timeline often leads to larger monthly payments, not smaller ones. But if the end result is a paid-off mortgage years earlier than anticipated, it can still be a valuable exchange for many homeowners.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.12% as of April 17, 2026, and it is 5.50% for a 15-year loan. The median refi rate for a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is now 6.83%, and it is also 5.50% for a 15-year term. While these rates may not be ideal, particularly compared to what was available earlier this year, they still may be able to fit your budget and help you meet your financial goals. Consider speaking with a lender directly, then, as they can answer your specific questions and help you review options that may not always be listed online.