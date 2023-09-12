We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a great place to store your savings and earn interest on your money. They're a safe, low-risk investment that provides guaranteed returns. And the best part is that CDs often offer higher interest rates than savings accounts.

However, with so many CDs to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which to go for. One way to begin narrowing down your options is by the amount you have to deposit. Different CDs have different minimum deposit requirements, so by looking at CDs that fit your budget, you can find the one that best meets your needs.

Today's best CD rates by deposit amount

Here are some of the best CD rates available as of September 12, 2023, based on how much you have to deposit.

No minimum deposit

Ally Bank — 4.85% APY (1 year): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty BMO Harris — 4.50% APY (3 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Barclays Bank — 4.50% APY (5 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty BMO Harris — 4.50% APY (5 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

$500 minimum deposit

Bank5 Connect — 5.50% APY (6 months): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Santander Bank — 5.50% APY (1 year): Three months' interest early withdrawal penalty

Three months' interest early withdrawal penalty America First Credit Union — 5.30% APY (6 months): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty America First Federal Credit Union — 4.50% APY (3 months): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

$1,000 minimum deposit

Limelight Bank — 5.50% APY (1 year): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty CIBC Bank USA — 5.36% APY (1 year): 30 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

30 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Bask Bank — 5.25% APY (6 months): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty First Internet Bank of Indiana — 5.22% APY (6 months): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

$1,500 minimum deposit

Bread Savings — 4.75% APY (3 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

$2,500 minimum deposit

Lending Club — 5.50% APY (1 year): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

$10,000 minimum deposit

Popular Direct — 5.35% APY (6 months): 120 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

120 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Popular Direct — 4.75% APY (3 months): 89 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

89 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Popular Direct — 4.75% APY (3 years): 365 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

365 days' interest early withdrawal penalty Popular Direct — 4.65% APY (5 years): 730 days' interest early withdrawal penalty

The bottom line

The CDs above are a great place to start, but the best way to find the highest-paying CD for your needs is to explore all of your options, comparing not only the rate but also other factors like early withdrawal penalties and other fees. With lots of excellent options for any deposit amount, there's no excuse not to make the most of your savings by opening a CD today!