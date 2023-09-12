Today's best CD rates by deposit amount
Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a great place to store your savings and earn interest on your money. They're a safe, low-risk investment that provides guaranteed returns. And the best part is that CDs often offer higher interest rates than savings accounts.
However, with so many CDs to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which to go for. One way to begin narrowing down your options is by the amount you have to deposit. Different CDs have different minimum deposit requirements, so by looking at CDs that fit your budget, you can find the one that best meets your needs.
Today's best CD rates by deposit amount
Here are some of the best CD rates available as of September 12, 2023, based on how much you have to deposit.
No minimum deposit
- Ally Bank — 4.85% APY (1 year): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- BMO Harris — 4.50% APY (3 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Barclays Bank — 4.50% APY (5 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- BMO Harris — 4.50% APY (5 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
$500 minimum deposit
- Bank5 Connect — 5.50% APY (6 months): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Santander Bank — 5.50% APY (1 year): Three months' interest early withdrawal penalty
- America First Credit Union — 5.30% APY (6 months): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- America First Federal Credit Union — 4.50% APY (3 months): 60 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
$1,000 minimum deposit
- Limelight Bank — 5.50% APY (1 year): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- CIBC Bank USA — 5.36% APY (1 year): 30 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Bask Bank — 5.25% APY (6 months): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- First Internet Bank of Indiana — 5.22% APY (6 months): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
$1,500 minimum deposit
- Bread Savings — 4.75% APY (3 years): 180 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
$2,500 minimum deposit
- Lending Club — 5.50% APY (1 year): 90 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
$10,000 minimum deposit
- Popular Direct — 5.35% APY (6 months): 120 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Popular Direct — 4.75% APY (3 months): 89 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Popular Direct — 4.75% APY (3 years): 365 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
- Popular Direct — 4.65% APY (5 years): 730 days' interest early withdrawal penalty
The bottom line
The CDs above are a great place to start, but the best way to find the highest-paying CD for your needs is to explore all of your options, comparing not only the rate but also other factors like early withdrawal penalties and other fees. With lots of excellent options for any deposit amount, there's no excuse not to make the most of your savings by opening a CD today!
