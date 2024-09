Tito Jackson, Michael's brother and member of Jackson 5, dies at 70, sons say

Tito Jackson & Natalia Damini collaborate for new song “Attitude” Tito Jackson & Natalia Damini collaborate for new song “Attitude” 04:10

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the beloved pop group the Jackson 5, has died at age 70, his sons say.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet, part of a music-making family whose songs are still beloved today.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook late Sunday.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons performs during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

Jackson's death was first reported by "Entertainment Tonight," which said in a social media post that, "Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, tells ET that Tito passed away today. While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Manning believes that Tito suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma."

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "I'll Be There."

The Jackson 5 became one of the biggest names in music under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson, a steelworker and guitar player who supported his wife and nine children in Gary, Indiana. As the family's music careers took off, they relocated to California.

Born on Oct. 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar. His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world's biggest performers and came to be known as The King of Pop.

The band "The Jacksons" with Tito (second from left), Jackie and Marlon Jackson as well as Tito's son Taryll Jackson (left) stand in front of the Michael Jackson (photo seen in background) memorial in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Lennart Preiss / picture alliance via Getty Images

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Speaking to The Associated Press in December 2009, Tito Jackson said his younger brother's death pulled the family closer together.

"I would say definitely it brought us a step closer to each other. To recognize that the love we have for each other when one of us is not here, what a great loss," he said, adding he would personally never "be at peace with it."

"There's still moments when I just can't believe it. So I think that's never going to go away," he said.

In 2014, Tito Jackson said he and his brothers still felt Michael Jackson's absence in their shows, which continued with international tours.

"I don't think we will ever get used to performing without him. He's dearly missed," he said, noting that his spirit "is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces."

Days before his death, Tito Jackson posted a message on his Facebook page from Munich, Germany, on Sept. 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael Jackson with his brothers.

"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," he wrote.

Tito Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project, with his 2016 debut, "Tito Time." He released a song in 2017, "One Way Street," and told the AP in 2019 that he was working on a sophomore album.

Jackson said he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career because he wanted to focus on raising his three sons, who formed their own music group, 3T. Tito Jackson's website offers a link to a single featuring 3T and Stevie Wonder titled, "Love One Another."

Tito Jackson also is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya and their mother, Katherine. Their father died in 2018.