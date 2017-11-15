"Titanic" re-release to hit theaters for 20th anniversary

LOS ANGELES — One of the biggest movies of the '90s is returning to theaters after 20 years. "Titanic" is sailing back to the big screen for one week in December, two decades after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of "Titanic" ever released.

Cameron's "Titanic" grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director. It is still the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time without adjusting for inflation.

Decades later, the movie still creates plenty of buzz. In January, Cameron addressed whether or not there was room for Jack (DiCaprio) on the piece of wood that kept Rose (Winslet) out of the water.

"Look, it's very, very simple: You read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.' It's that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want," Cameron told the Daily Beast when quizzed about the idea.

"His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died."

Tickets for the re-release of "Titanic" go on sale Wednesday.