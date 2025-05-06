Tinx tackles cancel culture and romance in debut novel "Hotter in the Hamptons"

Tinx trades TikTok for the Hamptons in her new novel, "Hotter in the Hamptons"

Social media star and bestselling author Christina Najjar, known as Tinx, is taking on cancel culture, reinvention and unexpected romance in her new book, "Hotter in the Hamptons," which was released on Tuesday.

Najjar's debut novel follows Lola Fine, a New York City content creator who retreats to the Hamptons after being canceled, only to discover her summer neighbor is a culture critic who wrote a scathing exposé about her. The two unexpectedly begin a summer fling as Lola embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

"I really wanted my heroine to be complicated and layered, because we're all complicated and layered," Najjar told "CBS Mornings." "I wanted her to be messy so that readers could see themselves in her, because we're really all imperfect. We're all works in progress."

The Hamptons setting was chosen for its luxury and dramatic potential, Najjar said.

"My followers know my obsession with rich mom places. And it's shrouded in mystery. It's luxurious. A lot of drama goes down there," she said.

She even incorporated real locations to provide reference points for readers.

The book includes aspects of queer romance, which has drawn some criticism given Najjar's identity as a straight woman. Najjar said that she worked with a queer collaborator to ensure authentic representation.

"I think it's important to have a queer voice in the room, and that's why I wanted to work with a queer collaborator," she said. "So we got that lived experience in the book and I think we nailed it, and it was an incredible experience working with her. I can't wait for people to just read it and form their own opinions."