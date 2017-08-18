Tina Fey tears into Trump while eating cake on "Weekend Update"

Tina Fey tore into President Trump, white supremacists and a sheet cake on a special "Weekend Update." The comedian joined hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che to talk about the white nationalist rally that unfolded in Charlottesville at her alma mater, University of Virginia, last Friday and slammed Mr. Trump while digging into a sheet cake.

Fey, who graduated in 1992, said, "I graduated a virgin and I still liked it ... So it broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville."

Fey took a fork and angrily stabbed a piece of cake, shoveling messy bites into her mouth while saying, "[Mr. Trump] condemns violence 'on many sides' ... 'Many sides,' Colin, and I'm feeling sick because I saw 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and I wasn't confused. No, Colin, neo-Nazis are always bad."

Fey then talked about how there are nine more alt-right rallies planned around the nation, including in New York, and she cracked, "Part of me hopes these neo-Nazis try it in New York City. I hope they try it and get the ham kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens."

But why cake? Fey said it's a good alternative to getting violent. "You support maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery, order a cake with an American flag on it and then, um, just eat it," she explained. She also claimed that "sheet-caking" is a grassroots movement.

"Most women I know have been doing it once a week since the election," she said. Che joined Fey in sheet-caking as well.

Fey also slammed Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and offered up a variation on sheet-caking that involves grilled cheese.