Tina Brown: King Charles' speech showed U.S.-U.K. ties are "much bigger than current politics"

King Charles' address to Congress this week showed that "the bond between" the U.S. and the U.K. is "so much bigger than current politics," CBS News contributor Tina Brown said on "CBS Mornings" Thursday.

There's been recent tension between the two nations over the Iran war. Brown said the king's speech was aimed at "reconciliation and renewal," while also conveying pointed messages on topics he is passionate about.

"I think what he really showed in this speech essentially was the meaning of monarchy. I mean it is like how the king can represent his country while being above politics. But still bring the message of his country. … It was sharp, measured and delivered," Brown said.

Charles referenced Ukraine, NATO and climate change, topics he and the Trump administration are not necessarily aligned on.

"The king would not have made a speech without mentioning those things. He has his own convictions. Ukraine is one of them. Don't forget right after the bad scene at the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, the king invited Zelenskyy straight away for tea at Sandringham. He didn't have to say anything. It was just a gesture that said, 'we stand with you.' These are things he cares about," Brown said.

Britain's King Charles III looks over to Queen Camilla after speaking to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber. Matt Rourke / AP

Following Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Washington, the monarchs went to New York City on Wednesday, which included a stop at the 9/11 memorial.

"The Manhattan trip, obviously 9/11, 67 Brits did die at 9/11, but also a way for the king to remind the American administration that Brits went and fought, you know, in Afghanistan and in Iraq, and this was his way of also reminding them of that military cohesion after he had been, the president had been, quite rude about the NATO involvement," Brown said.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the 9/11 Memorial alongside former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in New York on April 29, 2026. TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

In January, President Trump dismissed NATO allies, saying the U.S. "never needed" them and that allied troops had stayed "a little off the front lines" during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Prince William and Princess Kate's impact

While only Charles and Camilla made this visit to the U.S., Brown noted Prince William and Princess Kate's influence on the monarchy.

"Particularly Kate has become absolutely critical," she said. "You know, she is – I mean she really now sort of in a sense holds the cards essentially because, you know, she's absolutely beloved."

Brown called William "impressive" and added "he is committed and he's sort of weathered the whole storms with his brother with great sort of elegance essentially and never said anything about it actually at all."

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior roles as royals in 2020.

"So it is … I think they've (William and Kate) become so popular now that the monarchy is actually in a better place despite all of the kind of dramas than it has been for quite a long while," Brown said.

Charles and Camilla have a series of events in Virginia on Thursday.