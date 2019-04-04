FBI: DNA test results indicate teen is not the missing boy he claimed to be

FBI officers in Louisville announced that DNA test results indicate the teenage boy who appeared yesterday claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen, a Chicago area boy who has been missing for eight years, is not actually Timmothy Pitzen. Authorities are looking to determine the identity of the teen, who appeared in a Newport, Kentucky, neighborhood yesterday afternoon.

Supervisory Special Agent Timothy Bean of the FBI said, "DNA results have been returned indicating the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen. A local investigation continues into this person's true identity." Bean added, "To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today."

According to a police report, the 14-year-old who identified himself as Pitzen said he fled to the area Wednesday after escaping "two kidnappers that have been holding him for seven years."

"He looked like he had been beat up," one witness said.

"He said that he was tired and he's been passed around and he's lost," another said.

The teen allegedly told police he "had been staying at a Red Roof Inn" but he wasn't sure where. He described the kidnappers as two white males with "body-builder type build." One allegedly had a spider web tattoo on his neck and the other a snake tattoo on his arms.

Timmothy Pitzen of Aurora, Illinois, disappeared in in 2011 when he was 6 years old. He was last seen with his mother before she was found dead in a motel room. She apparently took her own life and reportedly left a note that said the boy was safe with people who loved him, but would never be found.

CBS Chicago reports Aurora police said they were being very cautious about about the teen's claim to be Timmothy, as there were several false sightings of the missing boy in the past.