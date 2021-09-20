Congressman Tim Ryan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Ohio Representative Tim Ryan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic congressman, who has been vaccinated, says he is only experiencing "mild" symptoms.

"Today, I tested positive for COVID-19," Ryan tweeted. "While I'm currently experiencing mild symptoms, I'm grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse."

Ryan is the latest vaccinated lawmaker to test positive for the virus this year. More than 10 others — including Senators Lindsey Graham, John Hickenlooper and Angus King — have said they contracted the virus after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

Representative Tim Ryan on March 11, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

Though being vaccinated significantly reduces a person's chances of contracting the virus, some breakthrough infections are expected, according to the CDC. Research has shown that those with breakthrough infections are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

In his announcement, Ryan stressed the importance of masking and vaccination to prevent the spread of the virus. He also thanked the state's healthcare workers, including those who treated him, calling them "the true heroes of this pandemic."

In Ohio, there have been more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 21,000 people have died, according to the latest data from the state's department of health.