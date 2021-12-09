TJ, homeless man from Coney Island in viral "Byron" videos, gets help from thousands of strangers

Many know him as "Byron" or just "that guy from Coney Island." He went viral on TikTok for his innocent and impromptu interview on the street, and now, thousands are people are chipping in to help him.

The social media show SideTalk posted the interview with Byron on TikTok. The show posts quick one-minute interviews on the streets of New York — and is known for popularizing the term "bing bong," which mimics the sound at New York City subway stations and has become a rallying cry for the New York Knicks.

They recently shared a compilation of interviews from Coney Island. Nearly everyone in the video stands out – one man invites Ariana Grande to Coney Island, another shouts "bing bong." And one man, who is asked about the president, innocently calls him "Joe Byron."

"What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?" he's asked. "What's up, baby? Take me out to dinner." SideTalk has now followed up with the men several times – and they've gone massively viral online.

Not only do videos go viral on TikTok – so do sounds. And these interviews from the streets of Brooklyn's beachside neighborhood proved to be a treasure trove of audio. Social media users started to use "bing bong" and "Joe Byron" not just in their TikTok videos, but in their every day vernacular.

Even John Legend turned the Coney Island quotes into a ballad.

While the men in these videos went viral just not in New York City, but across the country, little is really known about them. Until a GoFundMe was created for the man who has become known as "Joe Byron." His real name is TJ, and he's homeless, according to the fundraising page.

More than 2,000 people have donated so far.

"Tj is a homeless man trying to get his life together and off the streets," the fundraiser, created by Zoë McCreary, reads. "This will help him get inside and warm place to sleep at night and food to eat. He is sober he just needs a little push."

McCreary, who lives in Brooklyn, has been sharing updates about TJ on – where else – TikTok. In one video, TJ reacts to the fundraiser. "I love you guys," he says. "Remember, you do make a difference."

In another video TJ says he never thought "a dumb idiot like me" would be this popular. "But you know what, I'm not the popular one, you guys are," he says to the viewers.

CBS News has reached out to McCreary and the creators of the SideTalk account and is awaiting response. By Thursday morning, the fundraiser for TJ had garnered more than $34,000 – far surpassing the $5,000 goal. "You got this man! You put a smile on my face so I want to put a smile on yours!" one donor wrote.

"Bing Bong and Byron audios makes me happy, so I hope life treats him better," another wrote.