Tijuana mayor says she'll live at army base after threats, 7 bodies found in truck

The mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana said she has decided to live at an army base for her own safety, after she received threats. Mayor Montserrat Caballero announced the decision after confirming police found seven dead bodies stuffed in a pickup truck on Monday.

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Facebook

"I have received threats, so I am going to live at the base," Caballero said. Local media reported the army base is on the southern edge of Tijuana, about 5 miles from the city hall.

Caballero did not say who the threats had come from. But it is well known that several drug cartels are waging turf battles in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego, California.

Killings in Tijuana have risen by about 9% in the last 12 months, according to the federal public safety department. Tijuana has more homicides that any other city in Mexico, with 1,818 killings in the 12-month period ending in May.

Last August, the situation was so dangerous that the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its employees "to shelter in place until further notice" because of the violence.

Mayors have been targets of violence before in Mexico. In 2022, gunmen killed Mayor Conrado Mendoza, his father and 16 other people in the southern state of Guerrero. Also last year, attackers gunned down Aguililla Mayor Cesar Valencia in the western state of Michoacan shaken by a deadly turf war between rival drug cartels.

Caballero has acknowledged the cartels' strong presence in the past. In 2022, after gangs carjacked and burned at least 15 vehicles throughout the city, Caballero made a direct public appeal to stop targeting civilians.

"Today we are saying to the organized crime groups that are committing these crimes, that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens," Caballero said in a video in 2022, adding "we also ask them to settle their debts with those who didn't pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens."

In March, soldiers found over 1.83 million fentanyl pills at a stash house in Tijuana — just one day before Mexico's president claimed the synthetic opioid is not produced in the country. The head of the DEA told CBS News that the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels are the two Mexican cartels behind the influx of fentanyl into the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans.

The sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman were among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged in a massive fentanyl-trafficking investigation announced last month.