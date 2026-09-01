Tiger Woods expected to change not guilty plea in Florida DUI case, court records show

Tiger Woods plans to change his not guilty plea in a DUI case stemming from a rollover crash in Florida, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

In March, Woods' Land Rover clipped a truck, rolled onto its side and the legendary golfer was arrested, officials said. Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in the case in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County.

He is expected in court Wednesday morning for a plea conference hearing, according to a notice of the hearing posted Tuesday. No additional details about the nature of the plea change were released.

Woods' attorney, Doug Duncan, and the State Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting additional information.

Woods was traveling at high speeds on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph speed limit when his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to an arrest report. He managed to crawl out of the vehicle without any injuries and told a deputy he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the truck.

Deputies at the scene said Woods appeared impaired while answering questions and performing a series of sobriety tests. Woods took a Breathalyzer test that registered zero alcohol, but he refused to submit to a urine test, authorities said.

Woods told police he had taken "a few" prescription medications, according to the arrest report. Two pills, later identified as hydrocodone, were found in his pants pocket.

Woods was "sweating profusely," his eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were "extremely dilated" following the crash, the arrest report said.

Woods has traveled outside of the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records.

In July, Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement in which prosecutors were allowed to review medical records related to Woods' crash and arrest. The judge signed off on a similar agreement in May that grants prosecutors access to all prescription medication records for Woods at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March.

Woods, 50, is among the most influential figures in golf and is as recognizable as any athlete in the world. The first person of Black heritage to win the Masters in 1997, he has captivated golf fans with records likely never to be broken.

But his career has been derailed by multiple back and knee surgeries, car accidents and pain pill dependence.

Woods has been involved in four crashes over the years. In 2021, he survived a crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation. Woods was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. He said later he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

In 2009, his SUV plowed into a fire hydrant and tree outside his home near Orlando, Florida. He took a leave from the golf tour after the 2009 accident and again after the latest crash and has yet to return to tournament play.

Woods made his first public appearance since returning from treatment on June 23 when he introduced the PGA Tour's plans to revamp its schedule for 2028. Woods remained as chairman of the tour's Future Competition Committee after his arrest. He did not take questions in that appearance.