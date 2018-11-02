Thousands without power after severe storms tear through Florida's Tampa area

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Severe storms tore through the Tampa Bay area Friday, including at least one tornado. Trees and wires went down, while roofs were ripped off homes.

Cellphone video captured the late afternoon tornado as it ripped through Seminole, Florida, about 24 miles west of Tampa. The line of heavy rain and wind uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and caused major damage to several homes and businesses.

"There are no injuries everyone is safe we have cleared all of the buildings that have damage," siad Seminole Fire Chief William Morelli.

For several hours, at least five counties were under a tornado warning. After the storm, road crews started clearing streets blocked by fallen trees. Some neighbors were shocked by the damage. Chuck DiMarco said he was at the supermarket during the storm, and received a panic call from his wife.

"She said 'Come home now, tornado.' That's all she said," DiMarco said.

Once he got home, he said he wasn't sure what he would see.

"I was walking that way toward my house and I was praying that I would find my house so we were spared," DiMarco said.

Nearly 60,000 people were without power Friday. The good news is the National Weather Service has given this area the all clear for any other possible storms.