This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 30)

COVER STORY: Turn up the volume: The latest in hearing aids

Two out of three people over age 70 have trouble hearing, but only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, for the most part because of costs related to the devices themselves and to testing and consultations with a doctor or audiologist. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. David Pogue reports.

EXTRA: Guide to hearing aids

Information on improving your hearing is just a click away.

For more info:



ALMANAC: TBD

CBS News

ART: Balloon art

The competition was blowing up at the World Balloon Convention, where balloon artists created massive sculptures almost out of thin air. Conor Knighton was there.

For more info:

REMEMBRANCE: Why we loved Gilda

A new documentary, "Love, Gilda," explores the life and humor of improv star, comic actress and original "Saturday Night Live" cast member Gilda Radner, using rare home movies and audio recordings. And as CBS News chief medical correspondent Jon LaPook reports, Radner's response to the breast cancer that would claim her life at age 42 mirrored her approach to comedy – honest, vulnerable and funny.

To watch a trailer for "Love, Gila," click on the video player below.

See also:

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD

AP Photo

REMEMBERING 1968: Miss America

As part of our continuing series looking back on one of the most pivotal years in American history, Rita Braver reports on the incredible turn of events at the Miss America pageant held in Atlantic City, N.J., in September 1968, when feminists protested at Boardwalk Hall, sparking the stereotype of bra burnings and drawing the traditional beauty pageant – with its talent and swimsuit competitions – into the realm of politics.



MEDIA: Gossip queen Cindy Adams

At 88, Cindy Adams is the last of her generation, but her New York Post gossip column is still going strong after nearly four decades. She tells Mo Rocca of her affection for Yorkshire Terriers, her late husband, the comedian Joey Adams, and her close friend Judge Judy, who also turns up in this profile.

For more info:

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Ted Turner

You need a wide lens on your camera to capture the many sides of Ted Turner, especially out on his sprawling, 113,000-acre ranch near Bozeman, Montana. Owner of a TV station and sports franchises, creator of CNN, America's Cup yacht racer, rancher, environmental advocate, and politically incorrect mouthpiece – and now, a man coping with the symptoms of Lewy Body Dementia. Turner sits down with Special Contributor Ted Koppel for a candid discussion about how he fulfilled more ambitions than many people could ever dream of.

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



OPINION: TBD



CALENDAR: Week of October 1

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!