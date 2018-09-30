Why the anger of women is dismissed This past week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, featuring Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her many years ago, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, offered an interesting contrast in how men and women are allowed by society to express themselves. New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, author of the book "Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger," talks about how, historically, anger wielded by men has been accepted as a positive, and by women as a negative.