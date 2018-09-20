This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 23)

COVER STORY: Sandy Hook

ART: The whimsy of decoupage artist John Derian

Correspondent Erin Moriarty shows us the work of decoupage artist John Derian, who turns 18th and 19th century etchings and lithographs into 21st century collectibles. (Originally broadcast February 25, 2018.)

MUSIC: Leonard Bernstein

It's hard to believe that Leonard Bernstein was just one person. He was the classical music world's first American-born superstar conductor; a composer of legendary Broadway shows like "West Side Story," and a pied piper for millions of future music lovers in his "Young People's Concerts" on television. Mo Rocca visits the Grammy Museum exhibit now touring the country in honor of Bernstein's 100th birthday, and talks with Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, and with New York Philharmonic musician Stanley Drucker.

HOLLYWOOD: Michael Ovitz: Closing old wounds

Once the most powerful agent in Hollywood and later the number-two man at Disney, Michael Ovitz, the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), talks with Rita Braver about his new memoir, "Who Is Michael Ovitz," which he says he wrote not to re-open old wounds but to "close them out."

BOOK EXCERPT: How "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park" came to be

In his new memoir, "Who Is Michael Ovitz," the agent discusses how he was able to work deals involving Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Michael Crichton, and the germ of an idea about dinosaurs.

TELEVISION: Candice Bergen

Lee Cowan visits the set of the reincarnation of "Murphy Brown," and talks with star Candice Bergen, who won five Emmys for her role in the original series.

TELEVISION: RuPaul: All dressed up

The successful VH1 game show "RuPaul's Drag Race" features remarkably-named contestants (such as Sasha Velour, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams and Mayhem Miller) who compete for cash prizes and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul explains to Nancy Giles the power of a man performing in women's clothes, heels and makeup. (Originally broadcast March 11, 2018.)

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Judge Judy hands down her opinion on RuPaul

RuPaul, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race," expresses his devotion to Judge Judy - and hears via Nancy Giles a special message for RuPaul from the lady in black robes herself.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: RuPaul on what he learned from his family

RuPaul, renowned as a celebrity drag queen, talks about his mother (a "rebel"), his father (the "life of the party"), his sisters (who were his universe growing up), and why he describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert."

CALENDAR: Week of September 24

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



