This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 23)

COVER STORY: Sandy Hook
Tony Dokoupil reports.
ALMANAC: TBD
ART: The whimsy of decoupage artist John Derian
Correspondent Erin Moriarty shows us the work of decoupage artist John Derian, who turns 18th and 19th century etchings and lithographs into 21st century collectibles. (Originally broadcast February 25, 2018.)
For more info:
- johnderian.com | Store locations
- "John Derian Picture Book," published by Artisan; Available via Amazon
- The Old Print Shop, New York City
MUSIC: Leonard Bernstein
It's hard to believe that Leonard Bernstein was just one person. He was the classical music world's first American-born superstar conductor; a composer of legendary Broadway shows like "West Side Story," and a pied piper for millions of future music lovers in his "Young People's Concerts" on television. Mo Rocca visits the Grammy Museum exhibit now touring the country in honor of Bernstein's 100th birthday, and talks with Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, and with New York Philharmonic musician Stanley Drucker.
For more info:
- leonardbernstein.com
- Grammy Museum Exhibit: Leonard Bernstein at 100 – at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (December 2, 2018-March 24, 2019)
- Bernstein at 100 | List of centennial celebration events
PASSAGE: TBD
HOLLYWOOD: Michael Ovitz: Closing old wounds
Once the most powerful agent in Hollywood and later the number-two man at Disney, Michael Ovitz, the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), talks with Rita Braver about his new memoir, "Who Is Michael Ovitz," which he says he wrote not to re-open old wounds but to "close them out."
BOOK EXCERPT: How "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park" came to be
In his new memoir, "Who Is Michael Ovitz," the agent discusses how he was able to work deals involving Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Michael Crichton, and the germ of an idea about dinosaurs.
For more info:
- "Who Is Michael Ovitz?" by Michael Ovitz (Portfolio), in Hardover, eBook and Audio editions, available via Amazon
- Follow @MichaelOvitz on Twitter
HARTMAN: TBD
TELEVISION: Candice Bergen
Lee Cowan visits the set of the reincarnation of "Murphy Brown," and talks with star Candice Bergen, who won five Emmys for her role in the original series.
For more info:
- "Murphy Brown" (cbs.com)
OPINION: TBD
TELEVISION: RuPaul: All dressed up
The successful VH1 game show "RuPaul's Drag Race" features remarkably-named contestants (such as Sasha Velour, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams and Mayhem Miller) who compete for cash prizes and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul explains to Nancy Giles the power of a man performing in women's clothes, heels and makeup. (Originally broadcast March 11, 2018.)
WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Judge Judy hands down her opinion on RuPaul
RuPaul, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race," expresses his devotion to Judge Judy - and hears via Nancy Giles a special message for RuPaul from the lady in black robes herself.
WEB EXTRA VIDEO: RuPaul on what he learned from his family
RuPaul, renowned as a celebrity drag queen, talks about his mother (a "rebel"), his father (the "life of the party"), his sisters (who were his universe growing up), and why he describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert."
For more info:
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)
- rupaul.com
- Follow @RuPaul on Twitter and Facebook
CALENDAR: Week of September 24
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
NATURE: TBD
