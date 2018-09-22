Scenes from Riot Fest

    • Pussy Riot

      Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. The three-day festival featured 88 acts, including Elvis Costello. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • K. Flay

      Singer-songwriter Kristine Meredith Flaherty, a.k.a. K. Flay, performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Her albums are "Life as a Dog" and "Every Where Is Some Where."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sum 41

      The Canadian rock band Sum 41 performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Their biggest hit in the U.S. was their 2007 album "Underclass Hero," which rose to #7 on the Billboard chart. 

      Credit: Heather Beehner/CBS News

    • Flogging Molly

      The Celtic punk band Flogging Molly performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Heather Beehner/CBS News

    • Flogging Molly

      Flogging Molly performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. 

      Their albums "Within a Mile of Home" (2004) and "Float" (2008) both hit #1 on the U.S. Independent Albums Chart, while 2011's "Speed of Darkness" reached #9 on the Billboard 200.  

      Credit: Heather Beehner/CBS News

    • Matt and Kim

      Kim Schifino (drums) and Matt Johnson (vocals and keyboards) perform at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Their albums include "New Glow" (2015).

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Young the Giant

      Young the Giant performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Young the Giant

      Young the Giant performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      After three albums (including 2014's "Mind Over Matter"), their upcoming record is "Mirror Master."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Young the Giant

      Young the Giant performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Young The Giant

      A shout-out to stage socks.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Bleachers

      Jack Antonoff, of Bleachers, performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Antonoff is also the lead guitarist for the indie group Fun. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Checking texts at Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      A tattoo touch-up.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Pussy Riot

      Nadya Tolokonnikova, the singer and political activist from the group Pussy Riot, performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Members of the political activist group usually wear ski masks when they perform.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Pussy Riot

      Tolokonnikova was the only part of Pussy Riot to make it to Chicago; one member, Pyotr Verzilov, is in a Berlin hospital after allegedly being poisoned. (Verzilov had been investigating the death of three Russian journalists.)

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Weezer

      Weezer performs at Riot Fest, September 14, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. The band filled in for Blink 182, which had dropped out of the lineup.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Hellzapoppin

      Fans tempt fate at the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue at Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • GWAR

      Members of the very heavy metal band GWAR hobnob with fans at Riot Fest. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • GWAR

      Backstage with GWAR at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • GWAR

      The heavy metal band GWAR performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • GWAR

      GWAR performs at Riot Fest. You hang back for a reason.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Andrew W.K.

      Andrew W.K. performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. His hits include "I Get Wet" and "The Wolf."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Andrew W.K.

      In addition to music, Andrew W.K. is also a motivational speaker.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wolfmother

      Andrew Stockdale, of the Australian rock band Wolfmother, performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wolfmother

      Wolfmother performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Gary Numan

      British singer Gary Numan, who such hits as "Cars" and "Are 'Friends' Electric?," performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2018. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Gary Numan

      A guitarist performs with Gary Numan at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Gary Numan

      Gary Numan's most recent album was 2017's "Savage (Songs from a Broken World)."

      CBS News' Jake Barlow asked Numan, "The music industry is constantly changing and so is the music. How does one survive?"

      "You need to be adaptable," Numan replied. "I think you need to be aware of the new technologies that come along. A lot of talk about the terrible state of the music business, I think, is very misguided. It tends to be looking at sales only in some respects. I feel it's a very narrow way to look at it, because as album sales have gone down, a lot of advantages have come along which, if your adaptable and flexible, you can absorb these new things. I feel in some respects it's a golden era"

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Gary Numan

      "There are a number of veteran artists who tend to stagnate and stay in their golden period and milk it for what they can get," Numan said. "I personally find [that] to be shameful. I've always thought that if you have a long career, you have to earn it, and you shouldn't be based on something you did 30 or 40 years ago.

      "I try very hard with every record I have ever made to move on and progress, to find new things and new sounds. I haven't always succeeded but that's been the intention – to move forward and not dwell on the past.  But it is a difficult thing. There is a part of the audience that wants to keep you anchored in the time that they found you and keep reliving that moment forever. … You're trying to find ways of moving forward without losing people and reinvent yourself in a way that resonates with new people and perhaps the old people. It's a difficult thing to do. I gave up figuring it all out!"

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Interpol

      Interpol performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Interpol

      Interpol performs at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Their albums include "Antics," "Our Love to Admire," and "El Pintor."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Elvis Costello

      Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform at Riot Fest, September 15, 2018 at Douglas Park, Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Elvis Costello

      Costello, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, had dropped some tour dates but showed up at Riot Fest.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Elvis Costello

      Elvis Costello & the Imposters' set list included "Pump It Up," "Miracle Man," "Radio Radio," "Waiting for the End of the World," and "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea." 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      Riot Fest continued through September 16, 2018, featuring Blondie, Incubus, and Run the Jewels. The festival will return to Chicago September 13-15, 2019.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News