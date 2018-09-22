Scenes from Riot Fest

Gary Numan's most recent album was 2017's "Savage (Songs from a Broken World)."
CBS News' Jake Barlow asked Numan, "The music industry is constantly changing and so is the music. How does one survive?"
"You need to be adaptable," Numan replied. "I think you need to be aware of the new technologies that come along. A lot of talk about the terrible state of the music business, I think, is very misguided. It tends to be looking at sales only in some respects. I feel it's a very narrow way to look at it, because as album sales have gone down, a lot of advantages have come along which, if your adaptable and flexible, you can absorb these new things. I feel in some respects it's a golden era"