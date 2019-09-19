This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 22)

COVER STORY: The mysteries of "God Friended Me"

The hit TV show about a "God" account on Facebook pointing to people who need help has spoken to the spiritual journeys of its cast in surprising and challenging ways. Correspondent Michelle Miller talks with stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Joe Morton, Javicia Leslie, Violett Beane and Suraj Sharma about the show's stories of faith, trust and love that have caused them to examine their own beliefs.

For more info:



POSTCARD FROM CHILE: Re-wilding Patagonia

Located in the southern tip of Chile, Patagonia National Park is more than half-a-million acres of mountains and valleys, glaciers and grasslands, winding rivers and wild guanacos – and it is part of the largest private land donation in history. Conor Knighton trekked the wilds of the park with Kristine Tompkins, former CEO of the clothing company Patagonia, whose non-profit, Tompkins Conservation, handed over this park to the Chilean government to preserve its wild-ness for generations to come. It's a dream that has been two-and-a-half decades in the making, and the culmination of a remarkable love story.

For more info:

The composer and conductor John Williams. CBS News

MUSIC: John Williams

The composer-conductor is one of America's most celebrated musical talents – the best-known creator of music for films. He has written the scores for such revered classics as "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman," and "Schindler's List," and is returning to the "Star Wars" universe with the upcoming "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with John Williams, and with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who collaborated with the composer on a new album of pieces for violin and orchestra adapted from his film scores.

GALLERY WITH AUDIO: The classic film scores of John Williams

Listen to audio samples of some of the composer's best scores!

For more info:



MOVIES: "Downton Abbey"

To watch a trailer for "Downton Abbey" click on the video player below:

For more info:



MOVIES: Renee Zellwiger

Lee Cowan interviews actress Renee Zellweger, who stars as Judy Garland struggling to make a career comeback in London after years of battling addiction in the new biopic "Judy."

To watch a trailer for "Judy" click on the video player below:

For more info:



MUSIC: Mark Knopfler

For more info:





CALENDAR: Week of Sept. 23

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



