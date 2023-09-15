This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 17)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Apple CEO Tim Cook with CBS News' John Dickerson, at a solar energy installation north of Austin that can power more than 100,000 homes (and, not coincidentally, many Apple devices). CBS News

COVER STORY: Apple's Tim Cook on creating a clean energy future: "I want to be the ripple in the pond"

Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose goal is for his company to be carbon neutral in just seven years, talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about the ways in which Apple aims to achieve that target. He also discusses his change in management style since being named Steve Jobs' successor in 2011 and how Apple will continue to support equality while operating in jurisdictions that pass laws undermining equality.

ALMANAC: September 17

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.



BOOKS: Anderson Cooper on the rise and fall of the Astor fortune

After their 2021 bestseller about the Vanderbilt dynasty, CNN and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper reteamed with historian Katherine Howe for their latest book, "Astor," which traces the fortunes of one of the most prominent and wealthy New York City families in the 19th and 20th centuries. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Cooper about what made John Jacob Astor rich, and how Brooke Astor, who married into the family, sought to rehabilitate the Astors' reputation.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Astor" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe

Need a dam constructed? These are the guys to do it. CBS News

BOOKS: Beavers

Luke Burbank reports.

In January a Chinese balloon, possibly on an espionage mission, entered U.S. air space and floated across the continent, becoming an object of both media bemusement and diplomatic consternation. Chase Doak/Reuters

WORLD: The bizarre secret behind China's spy balloon

Early in 2023 the Biden administration faced a most unusual espionage case when America's military defenses were put on notice against a balloon that was believed to have originated in China. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Gen. Mark Milley about the incursion of U.S. airspace that had the nation and its politicians in a tizzy – and about what we've learned from an examination of the balloon's wreckage.

HEADLINES: Pennsylvania manhunt ends

Erin Moriarty reports.



MUSIC: The alchemy of Carlos Santana

With a new documentary about his life, "Carlos," opening in theaters, guitar legend Carlos Santana talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his art; his spirituality; making music with drummer Cindy Blackman, his wife of 13 years; and why he's not interested in becoming "a ghost on a jukebox."

To watch a trailer for "Carlos" click on the video player below:

Sheila Johnson. CBS News

BOOKS: Sheila Johnson on walking through fire

The co-founder of BET and the co-owner of three sports teams, Sheila Johnson had faced adversity on her way to becoming the first Black female billionaire. She tells her story in a new book, "Walk Through Fire: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Triumph," and talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about why giving up is not in her DNA.

In December 1971 a preview issue of Ms. Magazine was published as an insert of New York Magazine. CBS News

BOOKS: Ms. Magazine at 50: Gloria Steinem and a feminist publishing revolution

Gloria Steinem was a 30-something columnist for New York magazine when she helped found a new publication aimed at pushing feminism into the mainstream. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Steinem about the origin of Ms. Magazine, and with executive editor Katherine Spillar, who has spent two-and-a-half years compiling a new anthology, "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Record-holding sailor Bill Pinkney (YouTube Video)

Bill Pinkney, the first African American sailor to circumnavigate the globe solo along the treacherous southern route, died August 31, 2023 at age 87. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that aired on July 9, 2000, Pinkney - a trustee of the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut - talked with Charles Osgood about his solo voyage: "If one has no dreams, what future do they have?" He also talks about overseeing construction of a replica of the slave ship Amistad, and of piloting a voyage to Africa as a history lesson for schoolchildren about the slave trade.

