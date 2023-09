China's spy balloon: What we've learned Early in 2023 the Biden administration faced a most unusual espionage case when America's military defenses were put on notice against a balloon that was believed to have originated in China. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Gen. Mark Milley about the incursion of U.S. airspace that had the nation and its politicians in a tizzy – and about what we've learned from an examination of the balloon's wreckage.