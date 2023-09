Gloria Steinem on the history of Ms. Magazine Gloria Steinem was a 30-something columnist for New York magazine when she helped found a new publication aimed at pushing feminism into the mainstream. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Steinem about the origin of Ms. Magazine, and with executive editor Katherine Spillar, who has spent two-and-a-half years compiling a new anthology, "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."