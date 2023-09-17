9/17: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, John Dickerson talks with Apple CEO Tim Cook about his company's clean energy goals. Plus: Lee Cowan sits down with music legend Carlos Santana; Rita Braver interviews Gloria Steinem about the history of Ms. Magazine, whose first 50 years are the subject of a new anthology; Nancy Giles profiles businesswoman Sheila Johnson; Kelefa Sanneh talks with Anderson cooper about his book on the Astor dynasty; David Martin finds out what we've learned from the Chinese spy balloon; Erin Moriarty recounts the odyssey of Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante; and Luke Burbank gets into the weeds about beavers.