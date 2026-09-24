This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 27)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: A new generation of moviemakers

Luke Burbank reports.

THE NEW SEASON: Fall 2026 – New movies

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most highly-anticipated new film releases.



ALMANAC: September 27

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

"Untitled (Elephant)" by Keith Haring, 1985. Acrylic on papier-mache, on display at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

ARTS: The art of Keith Haring

Jane Pauley explores the latest art exhibits at museums across the country this fall, including a joyous and colorful look at three-dimensional works by Keith Haring at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Artist Keith Haring (Video)

In this profile first broadcast on the "CBS Evening News" October 20, 1982, CBS News' Charles Osgood tagged along as graffiti artist Keith Haring took the New York City subway system by storm, with his drawings appearing on the walls of hundreds of stations.

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The British singer-songwriter Raye, with Seth Doane. CBS News

MUSIC: Raye on the big risk behind her biggest success

The British singer-songwriter Raye says she has been putting in the work since she was a teen, creating songs that range in subject matter from being single to sexual assault and coping with drugs and alcohol. That work has led to enormous success, including her smash hit "Where Is My Husband!" RAYE talks with correspondent Seth Doane about becoming an independent artist after a break with her record label; the risks and rewards of going it alone; and how her latest album, "This Music May Contain Hope," has been a family affair.

To watch Raye perform "Where Is My Husband!" click on the video player below:

For more info:

THE NEW SEASON: Fall 2026 – New music

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most highly-anticipated new album releases.



TECH: Will artificial intelligence really kill us all?

Correspondent David Pogue talks with AI experts Daniel Kokotajlo and Geoffrey Hinton about the risks inherent in artificial intelligence teaching itself to become smarter, and how recent developments set off alarms about AI bots going rogue. He also talks with Andrew Ng, cofounder of Google's AI program, about whether recent declarations of threats to humanity are to be taken seriously.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MEDIA: True crime, where there's nothing hotter than a cold case

Today the public's appetite for true crime – from TV shows and podcasts to the big screen – has never been bigger, as devotees of the genre even spend their time trying to solve crimes. Correspondent Luke Burbank visits the annual CrimeCon convention, and talks with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, hosts of the "My Favorite Murder" podcast, and professor Jean Murley, about the appeal of crime as entertainment.

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THE NEW SEASON: Fall 2026 – New books

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most highly-anticipated new fiction and non-fiction titles.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Sylvester Stallone in New York City. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Sylvester Stallone on the fight to make "Rocky"

He was a struggling actor who created his own big break by writing the perfect screenplay for himself – and refusing to sell it without being given the starring role. Sylvester Stallone talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his new memoir, "The Steps," that recounts his rocky road to fame before and after "Rocky."

PREVIEW: Sylvester Stallone jokes about one of his first jobs: "That's a rough one" (Video)

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THE NEW SEASON: Fall 2026 – New TV and streaming

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most highly-anticipated new shows.



HARTMAN: TBD



THE NEW SEASON: Fall 2026 – New theater

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most highly-anticipated new stage productions, in New York and nationwide.



NATURE: TBD

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The history of salt, in a pinch (YouTube Video)

Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with Mark Kurlansky, author of the bestseller "Salt: A World History," to mine the story of how a simple compound chemically defined as NaCl became a substance that has shaped empires – and makes food taste better. She also talked with celebrity chef David Burke, and with Mark Bitterman and Jennifer Turner Bitterman, who sell 90 varieties of salt, and hold salt tastings, at their Portland, Ore., shop. (Originally aired Oct. 26, 2008.)

LIVE:

Actor Sylvester Stallone and CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

"CBS Sunday Morning" launches new series of live events at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, debuting with Sylvester Stallone

America's #1 Sunday morning news program announces a new collaboration beginning Sept. 28 to bring conversations with the biggest newsmakers in the arts, politics and culture to the stage, and streamed online.

For more info:

Tickets are on sale at www.92ny.org.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.