This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 21)

Adam Cvijanovic's mural, "What's So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding," at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. CBS News

COVER STORY: An artist's remarkable new vision for St. Patrick's Cathedral

When asked to create a mural for the entrance of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, artist Adam Cvijanovic depicted a celestial apparition that points both to the Church's history and to America's tradition of immigration. Mo Rocca talks with Cvijanovic, and with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, about a mural that asks us to treat everyone with decency and respect.

ALMANAC: September 21

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Explore.org offers webcam views of nature from around the world. Explore.org

NATURE: Webcams in the wild

Conor Knighton reports.

THESE UNITED STATES: Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka

In December 1953, Thurgood Marshall, an attorney who headed the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund, argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that racial segregation in America was an attempt to keep the formerly enslaved in "as near that stage as is possible." Bill Whitaker reports on how a long-standing legal doctrine was ended.

Grammy-winning singer Doja Cat. CBS News

MUSIC: Doja Cat: "I'm very proud of the music I'm making now"

The 29-year-old Grammy-winner known as Doja Cat is once again mixing up her look and her sound. She talks with Michelle Miller about her new album, "Vie"; how she was inspired to create music while growing up in an ashram; and how this "rapper that makes pop music" doesn't cut herself a break.

To hear Doja Cat perform "Jealous Type," from her new album 'Vie," click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: Robert Redford

GALLERY: Robert Redford 1936-2025

A retrospective look at the actor, director, producer, and founder of the Sundance Institute.

Actor Dwayne Johnson ("The Smashing Machine"), with correspondent Treacy Smith. CBS News

MOVIES: Dwayne Johnson on tackling a dramatic role in "The Smashing Machine"

Action movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he tapped into some childhood trauma to play mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerrin in the new film "The Smashing Machine." He reveals to Tracy Smith that he told costar Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie he was scared to take on the role, and talks about where he finds peace nowadays: his own fishing hole.

To watch a trailer for "The Smashing Machine" click on the player below:

"The Smashing Machine" opens in theaters Oct. 3



In her new book, actress Priscilla Presley writes about life after Elvis. CBS News

BOOKS: "Softly, as I Leave You": Priscilla Presley writes about her life after Elvis

In her new book, "Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis," Priscilla Presley writes what she calls her final telling of what it was like to be a queen to the King, and what came after. She talks with Lee Cowan about why she and Elvis Presley divorced when she was 28 years old. She also discusses acting in "Dallas" and "The Naked Gun" films, and losing Lisa Marie Presley, the only child she had with Elvis.

HEADLINES: Charlie Kirk memorial

Robert Costa reports.



COMMENTARY: Rabbi Angela Buchdahl on Rosh Hashanah, and a return to "our better selves"

As the Jewish calendar marks Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl says our nation can collectively benefit from commemorating the New Year much as the individual does: by returning to the best in ourselves, and turning to goodness, compassion and generosity.

NATURE: Piping plovers in Maine



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Three interviews with Robert Redford (Video)

Academy Award-winning actor, director and activist Robert Redford died Sept. 16, 2025 at age 89. We look back at three "Sunday Morning" interviews with Redford over the years: From 1994, with Charles Kuralt, who visited Redford's home in Utah and talked about his early career, and his advocacy of Native American art and culture; from 2006, with Rita Braver, discussing his iconic roles in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," and how he nurtures young filmmakers through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival; and from 2018, with Lee Cowan, at the actor's ranch in New Mexico, where – at age 82 – he discussed why he doesn't like watching himself on screen.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Olive Garden reviewer Marilyn Hagerty (Video)

Grand Forks, N.D. restaurant critic Marilyn Hagerty, who died Sept. 16, 2025 at age 99, went viral in 2012 when she wrote a glowing review of the local Olive Garden, which led to internet fame and a book deal with celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. In this Jan. 19, 2014 "Sunday Morning" report, she spoke with Bill Geist about becoming an online sensation in her mid-80s.

