From the archives: Three interviews with Robert Redford Academy Award-winning actor, director and activist Robert Redford died Sept. 16, 2025 at age 89. We look back at three "Sunday Morning" interviews with Redford over the years: From 1994, with Charles Kuralt, who visited Redford's home in Utah and talked about his early career, and his advocacy of Native American art and culture; from 2006, with Rita Braver, discussing his iconic roles in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," and how he nurtures young filmmakers through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival; and from 2018, with Lee Cowan, at the actor's ranch in New Mexico, where – at age 82 – he discussed why he doesn't like watching himself on screen.