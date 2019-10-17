This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 20)

COVER STORY: The Herbert Hoover you didn't know

Herbert Hoover had been president for less than a year when the Crash of 1929 initiated the Great Depression, an epochal event in American history that would place his name near the bottom of presidential rankings. But the engineer and business magnate, who made several fortunes in his 20s, is also remembered as a great humanitarian for feeding several million starving Belgians during World War I, and for introducing a variety of innovations in American life, from standardized traffic lights to milk cartons. Mo Rocca examines Hoover's remarkable rise (from humble beginnings to the White House) and his remarkable fall.

ALMANAC: Margaret Dumont

On October 20, 1882, the film and stage actress, the favorite comic foil of the Marx Brothers, was born. Jane Pauley reports.

"Cool Summer" (1962) by Helen Frankenthaler. Oil on canvas. © 2019 Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, Inc./Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

ART: Helen Frankenthaler

The beauty of Provincetown, Massachusetts inspired many works by one of the most renowned American artists of the 20th century: Helen Frankenthaler. A series of works that the abstract expressionist painter created on Cape Cod is on view in an exhibit called "Abstract Climates," at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, Long Island. Correspondent Rita Braver talked with co-curator Elizabeth Smith, and with the artist's step-daughter, Lise Motherwell, about Frankenthaler's unique style.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: From 1984: Abstract expressionist Helen Frankenthaler (VIDEO)

In this report originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" September 16, 1984, correspondent Eugenia Zuckerman met with one of the most important of American post-war painters, Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011), as she prepared for an exhibition of her abstract expressionist work at the André Emmerich Gallery in New York City, and talked about her artistic process, which she described as "a kind of magic."

Janis Joplin, performing at the Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967, as recorded in the classic documentary "Monterey Pop." Janus Films

MUSIC: Janis Joplin

A new book about the rock and blues singer presents a portrait of a gifted, complex and challenging artist who became an iconic trailblazer during her 27 years. Anthony Mason talks with music journalist Holly George-Warren about her biography, "Janis: Her Life and Music."

GAMES: Escape rooms

Correspondents David Pogue, Martha Teichner and Nancy Giles, along with "Sunday Morning" intern Cory Peeler, face a difficult challenge: Find their way out of a room before a bomb goes off! It's just one of many examples of the big business in escape rooms – immersive adventures in which people are entertained by being trapped.

In their first-ever joint TV interview, the director and actors talk about their first collaboration, an acclaimed mob epic about a hit man and the fate of union leader Jimmy Hoffa. CBS News



MOVIES: Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro on "The Irishman"

Director Martin Scorsese and actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about their first-ever collaboration, "The Irishman," the true story of Frank Sheeran, a hit man for a Philadelphia crime family. The mob epic, which spans decades, was created using cutting-edge technology to "de-age" its cast, as it traces the story loyalty and corruption, and of the fate of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa.

PREVIEW: Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's first-ever joint TV interview

"The Irishman" opens in select theatres on November 1, before streaming on Netflix beginning November 27.

To watch a trailer for "The Irishman" click on the video player below:



HISTORY: Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman, a tiny woman who could neither read nor write, pulled off superheroine-like exploits in the years before the Civil War. With the help of the Underground Railroad, she not only escaped from a Maryland plantation to freedom in the North, she went back, 13 times over 10 years, to guide more than 70 enslaved people to freedom. And during the war, she became the first American woman to lead troops into battle, near Beaufort, S.C. Martha Teichner visits historic sites that were part of Tubman's remarkable life story, and with actress Cynthia Erivo, who plays the iconic figure in a new biopic, "Harriet."

To watch a trailer for "Harriet" click on the video player below.



OPINION: Time to plan for your death!

There's no time like the present to prepare for your ultimate demise. Advance planning consultant Amy Pickard, creator of Good to Go!, tells us why it's important to not wait until it's almost (or definitely) too late to make your final wishes known.

CALENDAR: Week of October 21

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



