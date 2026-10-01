This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 4)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Letting go: Why holding onto grudges can be damaging

Studies have shown that people who hold grudges have greater levels of cardiovascular trouble, and higher levels of depression and anxiety. But according to one survey, four out of five adults harbor some lingering resentment towards others, sometimes over the smallest of reasons. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about why some people can maintain grudges for years; how holding grudges can be counterproductive; and what it takes to have forgiveness overcome lingering ill will.

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ALMANAC: October 4

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

For the first time in years, Ken Kesey's famed bus has left his family's Oregon farm and is once again on the road, this time in San Francisco. CBS News

CULTURE: Ken Kesey's original "Furthur" bus on its latest trek

In 1964 writer Ken Kesey and his "Merry Band of Pranksters" rode a 1939 school bus, named "Furthur," across the country, fueled by music, alcohol and LSD. It became an icon of the burgeoning counterculture movement, and a symbol of liberation. But in the decades since it has fallen into a rusted state. Now the bus is on display in San Francisco, part of an ongoing journey to help restore it to its former, magic glory. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

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Singer Brandon Flowers with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

MUSIC: With "Thrasher," Brandon Flowers returns home

Small town Nephi, Utah, was where the musical sensibilities of Brandon Flowers, frontman of The Killers, started to take form, before being seduced by the bright lights of Las Vegas. Now he's released his third solo album, "Thrasher," filled with country songs like those beloved by his dad. Flowers talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about storytelling, family, and what true success feels like.

You can stream the Brandon Flowers album "Thrasher" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

brandonflowersmusic.com

"Thrasher" by Brandon Flowers (Island Records)

Aaron Sorkin, writer-director of "The Social Reckoning." CBS News

MOVIES: Aaron Sorkin on "The Social Reckoning"

Aaron Sorkin's Oscar-winning screenplay for "The Social Network" helped define Mark Zuckerberg in the public imagination. Sixteen years later, Sorkin turns from Facebook's origins to its consequences. He wrote and directed "The Social Reckoning," inspired by whistleblower Frances Haugen's leak of thousands of internal documents to Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent talks with Sorkin and Haugen about Facebook's power – and what it means for all of us.

To watch a trailer for "The Social Reckoning" click on the video player below:

GALLERY: From 2011, "The Social Network"

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"The Social Reckoning" opens in theaters Oct. 9



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: Detecting deepfakes, in a world where even reality is suspect

Hany Farid, a leading expert on deepfakes and digital manipulation, estimates that half of the content widely viewed on the Internet is fake. What does this mean for our ability to detect images generated or hallucinated by artificial intelligence? "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Farid about the toll of studying deepfakes; about the weaponization of AI imagery; and about whether AI agents will ever be accepted as replacements for humans.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Actor, writer and director Alan Alda. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Alan Alda on fighting Parkinson's with laughter

Alan Alda, now 90, is one of the country's most-beloved actors, best-known for his role as "Hawkeye" Pierce on the classic TV series "M*A*S*H." Alda talks with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about his challenging childhood, dealing with polio and his mother's schizophrenia; his decades of work to help scientists and health care professionals communicate more clearly; and about living with Parkinson's disease, which he refuses to let define him.

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Author Michael Lewis with correspondent Robert Costa. CBS News

BOOKS: Michael Lewis on "Blockers": Profiling government workers confronted by DOGE

The latest book by bestselling author Michael Lewis ("The Big Short," "Moneyball") is "Blockers," which profiles federal workers targeted by President Trump and his mega-donor Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Lewis about why Americans may not understand the value of government workers, and with a former IRS attorney who says she was alarmed about a DOGE effort to acquire taxpayer information.

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GALLERY: Photos of the Week (Video)

"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2026.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Marathon: Stories from Maine (YouTube Video)

Join "Sunday Morning" in exploring the wonders of Maine in these archive stories about the people, traditions, and beauty of The Pine Tree State, including many "Postcard from Maine" reports by humorist Tim Sample. And yes, you CAN get there from here!

What makes a Maine native? (1996)

Exploring Acadia National Park (2016)

Racing giant pumpkins at Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta (2013)

Nature: Puffins (2023)

Town meetings, a Maine tradition (1994)

Rachel Carson's letters (1995)

Bill Geist joins "Bush watchers" in Kennebunkport (1988)

Samantha Smith, America's youngest diplomat (2023)

The Fishermen's Festival at Boothbay Harbor (1998)

Meet the models of the "Bachelor Lobstermen of Maine calendar"(2000)

A young family moves to tiny Isle au Haut (2024)

Nature: Woodchucks (2018)

Steeplejacks keep church steeples gleaming, bright and upright (1998)

The close-knit community of Matinicus Island, 23 miles off the coast (1993)

Living through mud season (1995)

Chef Erin French of The Lost Kitchen in Freedom (2022)

Elizabeth Downs, Maine's most celebrated young beekeeper (2023)

Moxie, Maine's homegrown soft drink (2022)

Nature: Moose (2025)

After public outrage, Nabisco brings back the Crown Pilot Cracker (1997)

The winter phenomenon of smelt fishing (2008)

Saving a candlepin bowling alley in Ellsworth (2026)

The Shaker village at Sabbathday Lake (1995)

Art by the incarcerated (2021)

The Midcoast Villager newspaper, and the café in Camden that funds it (2025)

Nature: Piping Plovers (2025)

Retracing Henry David Thoreau's journey through the woods of Maine (2014)

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

It's been quite a year for live music. Relive 2026 with some of the hottest acts, courtesy of CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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