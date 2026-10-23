This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 25)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini, pictured in handcuffs, elbow irons and thumbscrews, courtesy of the Berlin police, Germany, October 1900. Library of Congress/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

COVER STORY: The mystery of Houdini's death

Harry Houdini, the greatest escape artist who ever lived, died 100 years ago on Halloween – a fact that has only burnished his image as a daredevil who often cheated death. Correspondent David Pogue examines the life, and after-life, of a man who seemingly performed the impossible while also debunking seances and fake mystics; and looks into the mystery surrounding Houdini's death at age 52.

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ALMANAC: October 25

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



WORLD: Israeli elections

Matt Gutman reports from Tel Aviv.

A ghost sign for Duluth Imperial Flour in Little Falls, N.Y. In the late 19th century the Minnesota-based milling company produced more flour than almost any other; by the early 20th century it had closed. Ronald Ladouceur

ENVIRONMENTS: Ghost signs: Faded reminders of the past

They're painted advertisements from long ago, for businesses that may have since died. But remnants of these "ghost signs" still remain, haunting our urban spaces. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with marketing expert Ronald Ladouceur about the origins of these outdoor ads; and with artist Craig Winslow, who is bringing ghost signs back to life.

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MOVIES: "The Mosquito Bowl" and the human cost of war

The new Netflix film "The Mosquito Bowl" recounts the true story of All-American football stars who volunteered for the Marines following Pearl Harbor – and fought in the Battle of Okinawa, the last and costliest World War II battle in the Pacific. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with director Peter Berg ("Friday Night Lights") about translating the story of young men trained for war to the screen.

To watch a trailer for "The Mosquito Bowl," click on the video player below:

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

One of the most famous residents of the Tower of London. CBS News

WORLD: The Tower of London's Ravenmaster

Legend warns that if the ravens leave London's Tower of London, the monument would crumble – as would the British monarchy. Correspondent Seth Doane meets the man charged with caring for these feathered protectors of the realm.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Actress Parker Posey. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Parker Posey

In the 1990s actress Parker Posey became a breakout star in independent films like "Party Girl," and was dubbed "The Queen of the Indies." Recently she earned an Emmy nomination for "The White Lotus," and is featured in the new Martin McDonagh film "Wild Horse Nine." She talks with correspondent (and fellow summer theater school classmate) Mo Rocca about her Southern upbringing, and how her parents inspired her acting.

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"Wild Horse Nine" (Searchlight Pictures) opens in theaters Nov. 6

"The Mob," hosted by Parker Posey, premieres October 26 on Hulu



COMMENTARY: David Sedaris

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Missy Mazzoli (center) appears onstage following the Metropolitan Opera's world premiere of "Lincoln In The Bardo," at Lincoln Center, October 19, 2026, in New York City. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

MUSIC: How punk rock and MTV inspired opera composer Missy Mazzoli

Composer Missy Mazzoli is the first woman ever to have an opera premiered by the Metropolitan Opera. Based on the award-winning novel by George Saunders, Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek's "Lincoln in the Bardo" depicts Abraham Lincoln mourning his 11-year-old son, Willie, whose passing has led the young boy to a threshold place between the living and the dead. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Mazzoli about the opera and the influence that punk rock and music videos had on her work.

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NATURE: Hoodoos in Utah





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Prison stories (YouTube)

This collection of "CBS Sunday Morning" stories offers a glimpse inside the American prison system, showcasing the lives of those incarcerated within.

Meet the prison grandma

The Gainesville Tornadoes thank their unexpected fans

A visit to a prison rodeo

Former inmates, guards revisit Alcatraz

Judge spends night in jail with man he sentenced

Voices from "The Q": A prison podcast

Prison in the time of coronavirus

Dwayne Betts and his mission beyond prison

Panettone: Sweet treat from inside prison

A zoo for rescued animals, beneath a Key West jail

Prison labor, an invisible workforce of the U.S. economy

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

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