The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: What's in a name? How a trade war became a war of words

In the midst of the Trump administration's trade war with its northern neighbor, President Trump announced that he was declaring the name of Lake Ontario – a 7,300-square-mile body of water between the United States and Canada – to be "Lake America," an executive action that has been applauded by some Trump allies and derided by critics as legally dubious or silly. But who really gets to decide what geographic areas are called? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa gets the lay of the land on what a map should say.

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ALMANAC: November 29

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

"Crying Girl" by Roy Lichtenstein (1963). Offset lithograph. Featured in the exhibition "Roy Lichtenstein: Like New." © Roy Lichtenstein/Whitney Museum of American Art

ARTS: Roy Lichtenstein

Alina Cho explores an exhibit of the work of Roy Lichtenstein now on display at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art.

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HEALTH: How an ex-football player's autopsy led to a new CTE test for the living

Jim Musuraca, a New York City lawyer, had been a star lineman at the University of Notre Dame in the early 1970s, and came to believe that increased brain fog and memory loss were due to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) from his football days – a condition that could only be confirmed after Musuraca's death earlier this year. But now, "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports that the findings from the autopsy on Musuraca (Moriarty's husband), and on other participants in a landmark study, have helped pave the way for a potential blood test to diagnose CTE in the living.

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Baskets by Jeremy Frey. CBS News

ARTS: Basket weaver Jeremy Frey on his "compulsive art"

A member of the Passamaquoddy tribe in Maine, Jeremy Frey is one of the country's top basket weavers, and the recipient of a so-called MacArthur "genius grant." Correspondent Martha Teichner watches the intense process Frey employs to create his remarkably intricate baskets using wood from black ash trees, and learns why the artisan believes basket weaving saved his life.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MOVIES: "Mr. Irrelevant": David Corenswet on playing a real-life superman

In 1983, running back John Tuggle was the NFL's "Mr. Irrelevant," the not-so-flattering nickname given to the last player drafted each year. But while Tuggle would prove himself on the gridiron by persisting against great odds, he was also tested against even greater adversity when he was diagnosed with cancer at age 23. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with star David Corenswet and director Jonathan Levine about their new biopic, "Mr. Irrelevant," and with Tuggle's teammate Leonard Marshall, about the inspiring story of the ultimate underdog, who kept getting knocked down – and kept getting back up.

To watch a trailer for "Mr. Irrelevant" click on the video player below:

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"Mr. Irrelevant" (Paramount) opens In theaters December 25



HARTMAN: TBD



Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Pedro Pascal. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: "Behemoth!" star Pedro Pascal on the people that believed in him

From "Game of Thrones," "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian," to the new film "Behemoth!," Pedro Pascal has proved he's up for any challenge on screen. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the friends and loved ones who supported him during his starving-actor days; and how he prepared for his role in Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!," playing a world-class cellist grappling with his past.

To watch a trailer for "Behemoth!" click on the video player below:

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"Behemoth!" (Searchlight Pictures) opens in theaters December 4



BOOKS: New book recommendations from The Reader

Washington Monthly's online resource for book lovers offers recommendations on new releases by some of the world's top writers.



WORLD: Honey traps: The oldest espionage tactic

Jensen Huang, the tech visionary now back in control at Nvidia, was allegedly duped by a honey trap, raising national security questions involving China and Huang's $3 trillion computer chip company. Correspondent Holly Williams reports on how, when it comes to international intrigue, seduction has long been the oldest trick in the espionage playbook.

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GALLERY: Photos of the week

"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Nov. 22-28, 2026.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Still hungry? Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2026 Food Issue Recipe Index, featuring delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of Food & Wine Magazine!

MARATHON: Gratitude and thanks (YouTube Video)

Grab a seat at the table as "CBS Sunday Morning" explores Thanksgiving and its meaning through stories about gratitude and thanks.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

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