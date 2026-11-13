This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 15)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: "November 1963": Did the mob kill JFK?

A new film, "November 1963," posits that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was tied to a Chicago crime syndicate and its boss, Sam Giancana. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with screenwriter Nicki Celozzi – Giancana's great-nephew – along with star John Travolta and Giancana's daughter, Bonnie, about the mob's alleged connection to a murder that changed the world.

To watch a trailer for the film "November 1963" click on the video player below:

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ALMANAC: November 15

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Aiding veterans with the healing arts

With her in-person and virtual painting workshops and online tutorials, artist Mary Whyte teaches veterans to use art to deal with isolation and trauma through her "watercolor bootcamps." Correspondent Martha Teichner reports on an arts program, now in 48 states, that helps veterans' self-expression, and allows them to reconnect with fellow vets, their communities – and themselves.

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SHORT: TBD



MOVIES: Billy Evans on "You Can See Everything"

In his first TV interview, Billy Evans, partner of disgraced Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes, talks with correspondent Matt Gutman about his role in the Nathan Fielder-Lance Oppenheim documentary "You Can See Everything."

PREVIEW: Billy Evans calls his portrayal in Elizabeth Holmes documentary "crazy" but says: "It's entertainment"

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"You Can See Everything" (A24) is currently playing in theaters



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A Felix the Cat balloon, followed by Terrible Turk and Willie Red Bird balloons, are led down Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 24, 1932. George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

HOLIDAYS: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 100

This year, Macy's celebrates its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Correspondent Mo Rocca learns how, a century ago, puppeteer and artist Tony Sarg created the parade's iconic balloons, floats and costumes. Rocca also visits the Macy's Studio in Moonachie, N.J., where preparations for this year's parade are being designed, painted and inflated.

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MOVIES: Animator Floyd Norman

Faith Salie reports.

Correspondent Anthony Mason with members of the band U2: Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton and The Edge. CBS News

MUSIC: U2 on 50 years and their duet with Dolly Parton

The Irish quartet U2 is celebrating its 50th birthday with "Carnaval de Luz," their first album of new music in nearly nine years. Bandmembers Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. talk with correspondent Anthony Mason about revisiting the Dublin school where they first came together; regrouping following Mullen's neck surgery; and the song "Torn," a duet with Dolly Parton that would prove to be her last recording.

PREVIEW: U2 calls their songwriting process "functionally dysfunctional"

To stream the U2 album "Carnaval de Luz" click on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

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Correspondent Jo Ling Kent with author Min Jin Lee. CBS News

BOOKS: Min Jin Lee on "American Hagwon" and writing "social novels"

Korean-American novelist Min Jin Lee, bestselling author of "Pachinko," talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about her latest book, "American Hagwon," part of her series chronicling the migration of Koreans around the world.

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BOOKS: The Reader: A new review source for book lovers

Most newspapers and wire services have closed the book on sections devoted to book reviews. But Washington Monthly's new online resource, The Reader (co-founded by bestselling author Jonathan Alter), offers book reviews, essays, and recommendations by some of the world's top writers. Jane Pauley reports. [The Reader launches on November 15.]

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GALLERY: Photos of the Week

"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Nov. 8-14, 2026.



NATURE: Sea lions in La Jolla, Calif.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: London treasures & traditions (YouTube Video)

Pay a visit to one of the world's greatest cities, with these stories that explore the history, people, sights and culture of London.

A history of London (2018)

The city's historic gas lamps (2025)

Bell maker for half a millennium (2017)

Almanac: London's killer smog (2019)

A visit to Hampton Court Palace (2018)

Inside the Beefeaters' private club (2018)

The clockworks of Big Ben (2015)

The tailors of Savile Row (2011)

Restaurateur Yotam Ottalenghi's Middle Eastern delis (2013)

The art of globe making (2017)

Thomas Heatherwick redesigns London's iconic double-decker buses (2016)

How Edward R. Murrow reported during the London Blitz (1995)

A museum of London townhouses (2021)

The unsolved murders of Jack the Ripper (2015)

Rebuilding Shakespeare's Globe Theatre (1997)

The Tower of London's ravens and their keeper (2026)

Time for afternoon tea (2018)

Saving the U.K.'s endangered pubs (2018)

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" (2015)

Building gingerbread houses (2025)

Chef Ruthie Rogers (2026)

Larry the Cat, resident mouser at 10 Downing Street (2026)

MARATHON: "CBS Sunday Morning" puts geography on the map (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" travels off the beaten path to find stories about geography, maps and the people who love them.

The debate over the geographical center of North America

Historic Route 66

The Louisiana Purchase

Seeing the world through old maps

From the Archives: Charles Kuralt on the Louisiana Purchase

Navigating our reliance on maps

Bill Geist travels Route 66

The National Geographic Bee

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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