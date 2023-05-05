This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 7)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Charles III: The crowning of Britain's new king

Correspondent Mark Phillips reports.

FOOD: Seeing stars: How Michelin rates restaurants

First published in France in 1900, The Michelin Guide has been awarding stars to restaurants for about 100 years. Today, it rates the work of chefs around the world, including in the United States. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with an anonymous Michelin restaurant inspector, and with chefs at a restaurant with a coveted Michelin star.

TV: Andy Cohen on becoming a parent: "I think it's changed me in every way"

The media mogul behind "Watch What Happens Live" and a plethora of "Housewives," Andy Cohen, is now shining a spotlight on his own life-changing role, as the father of two young children. Cohen talks with good friend Anderson Cooper about the joys of little kids (despite being awakened at 5:30 a.m.), and about "The Daddy Diaries," Cohen's new book detailing ways in which the 54-year-old father is, yes, becoming like his parents.

Actor Tom Hanks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz on the Paramount Studios backlot. CBS News

MOVIES: Tom Hanks on his novel approach to movies

The Oscar-winning actor's experiences in Hollywood are the inspiration for his new novel, about the adventures that go into the creation of a film. Tom Hanks talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" (which the famed typewriter-lover wrote on a laptop!), and about the lessons he learned, regarding acting and writing, from such collaborators as director Ron Howard and screenwriter Nora Ephron.

READ AN EXCERPT: "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" by Tom Hanks

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

MUSIC: Ed Sheeran on changing course with his latest album, "Subtract"

In a departure from the string of polished pop hits that made Ed Sheeran one of the world's bestselling music artists, his new album, "Subtract," is a stripped-down return to his singer-songwriter roots. The unassuming superstar talks with correspondent Seth Doane about how his latest music is very much a reflection of recent times, filled with personal challenges, loss, mental health struggles, and controversy. He also discusses the recent lawsuit accusing him of plagiarism (which a jury this past week rejected).

HISTORY: Henry Kissinger at 100

The former Secretary of State, long an adviser to presidents and architect of U.S. foreign policy positions, is reaching a milestone birthday this month. Henry Kissinger talks with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel about today's global tensions; the hazards that artificial intelligence poses in crisis situations; and his response to critics about his record on war and peace.

Designer Aurora James with correspondent Alina Cho. CBS News

FASHION: Fashion industry disruptor Aurora James

With her fashion and lifestyle brand Brother Vellies, Aurora James has demonstrated her commitment to designing a better, more diverse future, with a focus on sustainability and empowerment of local artisans. The 38-year-old entrepreneur talks with correspondent Alina Cho about how a shoe in Africa changed everything for her; advocating for the Fifteen Percent Pledge; and writing her new memoir, "Wildflower."

SUN SPOT: Backstage at "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" (YouTube)

"Sunday Morning" producer Roman Feeser visited with some regulars of the popular public radio news quiz "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" (including host Peter Sagal, scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, and panelist Faith Salie), to pose some questions of his own during the show's recent visit to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

NATURE: Birds singing (extended cut) (YouTube)

Sit back and enjoy a half-hour of nature scenes featuring birds, from our "Sunday Morning" videographers.



