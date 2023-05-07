Watch CBS News

5/7: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mark Phillips recounts Britain's coronation Saturday of a new monarch, King Charles III. Plus: Seth Doane talks with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran; Ben Mankiewicz visits with Tom Hanks, actor and (now) novelist; Ted Koppel sits down with Henry Kissinger, who this month is turning 100; Anderson Cooper chats with Andy Cohen about the joys and frustrations of parenthood; Alina Cho profiles fashion designer Aurora James; and Kelefa Sanneh finds out how the Michelin Guide's anonymous inspectors rate restaurants, to award its coveted stars.
