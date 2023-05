"The Daddy Diaries": Andy Cohen on becoming a parent Andy Cohen, the media mogul behind "Watch What Happens Live" and a plethora of "Real Housewives," is now shining a spotlight on his own life-changing role, as the father of two young children. Cohen talks with good friend Anderson Cooper about the joys of little kids (despite being awakened at 5:30 a.m.), and about "The Daddy Diaries," Cohen's new book detailing ways in which the 54-year-old father is, yes, becoming like his parents.