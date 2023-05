Ed Sheeran on lawsuits over songwriting In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" May 7, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was asked (before a decision was reached in a New York City court) about the lawsuit accusing him of copying key components of Marvin Gaye's classic “Let's Get It On” in his song “Thinking Out Loud.” [On Thursday a jury found Sheeran did not copy Gaye's song.]