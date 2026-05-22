This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 24)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Lee Cowan.

COVER STORY: Celebrating the most prestigious and the ugliest of the automotive world

In California, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is an invite-only event celebrating the most valuable collector cars in the world. And just a few miles away, Concours d'LeMons is a once-a-year celebration of the less desirable, less loved and less expensive automobiles. Lee Cowan heads to both events — one that celebrates the best in show, and the other only a worst in show.

ALMANAC: May 24

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

IN CONVERSATION: John McWhorter

New York Times columnist, bestselling author, linguist and Columbia University professor John McWhorter doesn't shy away from controversy. He talks with Mo Rocca about his book, "Losing the Race: Self-Sabatoge in Black America," published in 2000, along with one of his latest projects, reconstructing the long-forgotten 1940s hit Broadway musical "Early to Bed" with music by jazz legend Fats Waller, and why he feels good about how people perceive him now.

FOOD: A cake picnic worth cutting into

For the last two years, thousands of dessert lovers have gathered at a Cake Picnic, hosted in cities around the world, to show off their showstopping baked creations or their store-bought favorites. The rule: no cake, no entry. Founder Elisa Sunga shares with Faith Salie how she baked up the recipe for the touring Cake Picnic.

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WORLD: Inside Iran's online propaganda war

As the war with Iran approaches the three-month mark, another battle is raging far from the front lines. Ted Koppel examines how Iran is using AI, satire and social media in the online propaganda war. In a conflict where clicks can matter more than facts, the most powerful weapon may be the message that lingers after the scrolling stops.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

On Memorial Day, "Sunday Morning" remembers the fallen, including the U.S. service members killed since the start of the war with Iran.

ARTS: Reefline: Bringing art to Miami's coastline

Argentinian-born art curator Ximena Caminos is the mastermind behind Miami's newest art installation, Reefline, an underwater sculpture park that doubles as an artificial coral reef about 300 yards from the Florida coast and 20 feet below the surface. Luke Burbank reports.

HARTMAN: Retired principal finds another meaningful way to contribute to his school

Last September, a 58-year-old elementary school principal retired after 33 years in education. Not long after, he started missing his community, prompting him to apply for a much different job at the school. Steve Hartman reports.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Patti LaBelle

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle has been performing for six decades. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with LaBelle at her hometown of Philadelphia as she marks her 82nd birthday.

ANIMALS: Living with coyotes

Once found only in parts of the West and Southwest, coyotes have dramatically expanded their range, and are now found in every state except Hawaii. Conor Knighton looks at how these animals have become part of the urban landscape in places like Chicago, and what roles they play — in history, in Native American stories, in art and in today's urban and suburban ecosystems.

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THESE UNITED STATES: The Marshall Plan

In 1947, two years after the end of World War II, President Truman's secretary of state, George C. Marshall, delivered a commencement speech arguing the U.S. should help its European allies and enemies rebuild in the post-war world. This was the foundation of an economic aid program that came to be known as the Marshall Plan. Seth Doane looks at its monumental impact.

NATURE: Seals in Maine

We leave you this Sunday with seals (at rest) near Mount Desert Island in northern Maine.

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MARATHON: A dog's life: Stories about man's best friend (YouTube video)

From top dogs to underdogs, "CBS Sunday Morning" unleashes a collection of stories about all things pups. Featuring:

150th Westminster Dog Show

The dog that won over Steve Hartman's heart

Serving up home-cooked dog food

Dog mountain

One upstanding dog

Training search dogs

Flying dogs to their forever homes

Meet Stella, the dog that talks

Dave Berry on aging with a friend

A debt to a service dog

Dogs on the hunt for truffles

The secret life of dogs

Raising sled dogs in Alaska

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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