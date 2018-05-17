This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 20)

COVER STORY: The royal wedding

Mark Phillips reports on Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle tying the knot.



ALMANAC: TBD

CBS News

ISLAND-HOPPING: St. Helena

Conor Knighton travels to the isolated speck of land off the coast of Africa, where residents of the British-controlled island maintain ties to the homeland 4,500 miles away.

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: The Kanneh-Masons

They're the family that plays together: Seven brothers and sisters, ages 8 to 21, who have become rock stars in the classical world. Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:

CBS News

PASSAGE: Tom Wolfe

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of the writer who died this week at age 88.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Writer Tom Wolfe on journalism and voyeurism (Video)

An acclaimed practitioner of "new journalism" and author of such bestsellers as "The Right Stuff" and "The Bonfire of the Vanities," writer Tom Wolfe died on Monday, May 14, 2018. In this interview with CBS News' Harry Smith originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" January 15, 2006, Wolfe talks about his journey from newspaper reporter to novelist; the difference between journalism and voyeurism; and his iconic white suits (which he admits he began wearing "by accident").

CBS News

FASHION: Maye Musk

Maye Musk has been modeling since the age of 15, but today – at age 70 – she is more in-demand than ever. Contributor Alina Cho asks Musk about her love affair with the camera, and about how she raised three remarkable children, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD

Photofest/CBS News

ON BROADWAY: Dame Diana Rigg

The '60s British spy series "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show – returning to the stage and Shakespeare, and making a turn as a Bond girl. Now, Rigg remains a dame in demand, starring in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," and back on Broadway in a revival of "My Fair Lady." Anthony Mason talked with Dame Diana about her career, including her immortal Emma Peel.

For more info:

Cliff Owen/AP Photo

BOOKS: John McCain's final testament

Chip Reid talks with Mark Salter, co-author with John McCain of the Arizona Senator's latest memoir, "The Restless Wave."

For more info:

MONARCHY: Just how British are Britain's royals?

Mo Rocca delves into the family tree of the House of Windsor.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of May 21

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD





The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: "Sunday Morning" is now available to CBS News Radio listeners.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

