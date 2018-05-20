Calendar: Week of May 21

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, Fortune magazine releases its annual ranking of America's top 500 companies. Wal-Mart was number one last year.



Tuesday sees a White House meeting between President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, just three weeks ahead of the scheduled summit between Mr. Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.





On Wednesday, Dame Joan Collins, the British actress and author, celebrates her 85th birthday.



Besides starring in "Dynasty" and playing one of Captain Kirk's squeezes, Joan Collins also stepped into the role of weather girl on CBS's "The Early Show":



Thursday sees the release of NOAA's forecast for this year's hurricane season, which officially begins June 1.





Friday is National Missing Children's Day, marking the anniversary of the disappearance of six-year-old Etan Patz in New York City.





And on Saturday, the shoes the late Michael Jackson wore while rehearsing his signature "moonwalk" go on auction in Universal City, Calif.

Michael Jackson's "Motown 25" Florsheim Imperial Loafers, offered by GWS Auctions



To watch Jackson's blazing performance of "Billie Jean" on the 1983 TV special "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today and Forever," click on the video player below.