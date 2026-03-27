This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 29)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: Sister recounts relentless fight to free sibling held captive in Iraq for 903 days

Princeton University doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov was held hostage in Iraq for 903 days, enduring torture and isolation after being kidnapped by an Iran-backed militia. Her sister, Emma, fought tirelessly for her release in September 2025, lobbying governments and taking bold actions to raise awareness. Erin Moriarty speaks with Emma and Elizabeth as she recovers from her captivity and looks ahead to resuming her research.

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ALMANAC: March 29

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: Meet the masked artist who conjured a concrete jungle of 20,000 orchids

This year's Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden features a "concrete jungle" of nearly 20,000 orchids created by Instagram star Mr. Flower Fantastic. Anthony Mason takes us inside the immersive exhibit to meet the masked artist bringing iconic New York touches to his breathtaking floral arrangements.

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ON BROADWAY: Inside the glitzy reinvention of "Cats" on Broadway

The Broadway classic "Cats" is getting a bold new twist. Mo Rocca pulls back the curtain on "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical through the lens of New York City's once underground ballroom scene - blending voguing, competition and high-energy choreography.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Olivia Munn shares her breast cancer journey

Olivia Munn is busier than ever, starring in the new series "Your Friends and Neighbors," raising two kids and juggling a packed career. But as Tracy Smith reports in our Sunday Profile, an unexpected diagnosis reshaped her life in ways she never imagined.

SUNDAY PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

SPORTS: Michael Jordan on his drive to change NASCAR

Michael Jordan takes his "competitive gene" off the court and onto the NASCAR track as co-owner of 23XI Racing. Gayle King sits down with the basketball legend to talk about his passion for winning, his legal fight to change the sport, and how he channels his drive into new challenges..

COMMENTARY: Geoff Bennett

Long before 1990s sitcoms, Black comedians were shaping American comedy in bold ways. Geoff Bennett, co-anchor of PBS NewsHour, explores this history and its lasting impact in his new book "Black Out Loud."

POLITICS: An interview with Rand Paul

As chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Rand Paul is at the center of some of the country's most critical debates. He speaks with Robert Costa.

NATURE: Roseate spoonbills in Florida's wetlands

This Sunday morning, we find ourselves among roseate spoonbills in Florida's Orlando Wetlands.

LIVE EVENT: Join us as Lee Cowan talks with David Pogue about his new book, "Apple: The First 50 Years," at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Thurs., April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for in-person or streaming access.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.